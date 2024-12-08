A Nigerian man was so emotional when he got to the airport to meet his baby sister who has been away for over eight years

According to the man, his wife tricked him, claiming that they were going to pick up her cousin who just landed from abroad

However, when he got to the airport, he unexpectedly saw his sister and his reaction melted the hearts of netizens

A heartwarming reunion took place at a Nigerian airport, where a man was unexpectedly reunited with his baby sister after many years of separation.

The man's emotional reaction was captured on video, showing the joy and surprise of the moment.

Man reunites with sister who secretly returned Photo credit: @de_avatars/TikTok.

Man almost in tears after seeing sister

In the video shared by @de_avatars on TikTok, it was revealed that the reunion was a secret plan devised by the man's wife and sister.

His wife had tricked him into accompanying her to the airport to pick her cousin, who was supposedly arriving from abroad.

However, as they arrived at the airport, the man was thrown aback to see his younger sister standing before him.

The man's emotional response was immediate and intense, as he enveloped his sister in a warm and tearful hug.

"This was how my wife tricked me to accompany her to the airport to go pick up her cousin and on getting there, it was my baby sister that has been away from Nigeria for over 8 years," he said in the video.

Reactions as man reunites with sister

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Princess Emmanuel said:

"If you gave her this kind of hug, how would the others like MUM/DAD do??? Welcome home Sis."

@VitaminChi said:

"Make una try dey get good relationship with una brother wife e get why."

@MOXINO_ said:

"The baby girl get luck. He’s plan was to put her under the chair. Wow who dey cut onions."

@Khenie said:

"Hmmmm I saw my younger brother inside bus unexpectedly yesterday oooo he came from dubai Saturday to do wedding with out informing me I just pay his fare and alight at the next stop."

@Ambassador stated:

"Justice for the little girl, she was confused, who is this that made her father to throway for main road."

@Peaceable Peace said:

"Na person wey get relative for abroad this prank go sweet for not me wey my relatives no pass Abk and my husband's relatives no pass Ibadan."

@Lioness said:

"I am here shedding tears cos I have no one to welcome me back home after being gone for so many years."

@PANDORA EMPIRE added:

"This made me cry. I pray someday I will meet my big bro who walk away since 2012 till date, can't even tell if he's still alive."

Watch the video below:

