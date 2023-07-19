Ejikeme Mmesoma, the girl who forged her JAMB-UTME scores, has tendered a public apology to the examination body

Mmesoma changed her UTME scores from 249 to 362, claiming she was the highest scorer for 2023, but this was found to be false

She has now apologised to JAMB, pleading that the body temper justice with mercy since it is her first time

Ejikeme Mmesoma has formally apologised to the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB for forging her UTME scores.

In a video published on Twitter by TheCable, Mmesoma said what she did was wrong and asked for forgiveness.

Ejikeme Mmesoma changed her JAMB-UTME scores from 249 to 362. Photo credit: Twitter/@UchePOkoye and @thecable.

Source: UGC

Mmesoma went viral after she claimed to have scored 362 in her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination, UTME.

Investigations shows Mmesoma forged her UTME result

But upon investigations, JAMB said Mmesoma did not score 362 but 249. The body said she forged the result.

The forgery accusation was found to be true by the Anambra state government and she was asked to apologise to JAMB.

Mmesoma formally tenders public apology to Nigerians

In the latest video, Mmesoma was seen reading her letter of apology in the full glare of cameras.

She said justice should be tempered with mercy and said the ban placed on her by JAMB should be reviewed.

Her words:

"I have already admitted that what I did was wrong. I apologise for all the apportioned blame. and all the pain I have caused. Ignorance played a role in my action. This is the first time in my life and academic studies that I will be accused of any form of misbehaviour. It is not in my character and personality. Therefore, I plead for leniency."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Nigerians on Twitter

@damola_ade77 said:

"I hope everyone that is caught forging JAMB score will get this same kind of treatment moving forward. Apologise and get 3-year band. No more jail term."

@maskupnaija said:

"JAMB should recruit her as an ambassador to campaign against forgery and malpractice."

Source: Legit.ng