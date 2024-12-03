A Nigerian doctor who read medicine in Ukraine and came back to Nigeria after his studies has opened up about what influenced his decision to migrate overseas a second time

The medic said he had returned to Nigeria to make his mum happy as she was not comfortable with him residing abroad

However, something happened in 2016 which made him realise that "this place (Nigeria) is not for me"

A doctor, @don_pet, now residing overseas, has shared why he left Nigeria a second time years after he returned from Ukraine.

@don_pet shared his story while responding to a netizen's explanation about what made him consider leaving Nigeria.

Doctor returns to Nigeria after Ukraine study

@don_pet, who studied medicine in Ukraine, said his mum did not want him to be based there and this influenced his decision to return to Nigeria after the completion of his medical program.

According to him, his mum feared he would marry a white woman who would tie him down with kids and not permit him to return to Nigeria again. He tweeted:

"...My mum was not a fan of abroad, she thought once u travel, u marry Oyibo who will tie you down with kids n u never return. It was difficult to convince her to let me go study medicine in Ukraine but she agreed because she said she trusted me to return.

"When I finished, I already did IELTS from Ukraine and had to come back to Nigeria to make my mum happy and then see if I had a future there..."

Doctor shares 2016 incident that affected him

While in Nigeria, the doctor said he endured being insulted by consultants, colleagues picking on him for studying in Ukraine and a harsh working environment.

He also had to deal with what he tagged the Nigerian factor and a career with no definite pathywa or progression.

However, the last straw that broke the camel's back for him was in 2016 when they were being owed for three months and were unsure of being paid in the forth month.

He said he watched as his colleagues and seniors lived from hand to mouth and on loans and this made him decide to leave Nigeria. In his words:

"...But the event that stood out for me was in 2016 when we were owed for 3 months.

"I mean salaries for September, October and November were not paid and we weren’t sure of December.

"I saw my colleagues who had practiced medicine for more than 15 years begging for 20k naira.

"One of our senior Registrars Abi consultant then, Dr Ukwe was lending money to colleagues to help prepare for Christmas.

"Omo, I saw my seniors who had practiced for over 10 years in the queue hustling for 50-100k to buy things for their families and they will pay back when we get paid.

"I told myself, this place is not for me. If over 80 doctors( 10 years plus experience)would apply for small loans due to not being paid for three months, then this isn’t worth it."

See his tweet below:

Doctor's tweet stirs reactions

@D_Imparati said:

"You get sense. You imagined yourself in ten years. Na so you run. Right now it’s worst. May it never be well with those who make life hard for Nigerians and their healthcare workers or other professionals!"

@Lindiwesjuicew1 said:

"Being in Nigeria doesn't afford you much opportunities especially if you want to play by the book."

@tomi_waziri said:

"Leaving Nigeria for Canada with my family is one of the best decisions I made in my life. Especially as a person with disability.. This month makes it one year I left Nigeria for Canada."

@Idemilinri said:

"2012 after my NYSC,had an opportunity to travel from my Uncle,I bluffed it cos 'we believed in Nigeria' dream. For the past 2 years now,I wake up everyday regretting why I didn't take that step.

"But all hope not lost,we still push.😭"

@Mcharrisony said:

"See experience you had and how hard it is on 2016, Doc nke anyi, imagine how e go be for now under Tinubu’s economy. Person way commot Nigeria no know waitin God do for em."

