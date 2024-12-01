A 13-year-old boy who was born in the UK has made it clear to his parents that he does not want to live in Africa

He was sent to Africa to study at a boarding school by his parents, who were worried over his behaviour in the UK

However, he has engaged the services of lawyers and sued his parents to court in protest, insisting he wants to return to the UK

The boy was sent to a boarding school in Africa. Photo credit: Getty Images/hartcreations and Aaron Foster.

Source: Getty Images

The boy is said to be 13 years old, and he has made it clear that he does not want to stay in Africa.

However, his parents insisted that bringing him to school in Africa was to protect him from what they considered his inappropriate behaviours in the UK.

He then filed a case against his parents through his lawyers, who argued that the boy had been abandoned.

Rebecca Foulkes, a lawyer to the boy's father, said he was tottering towards criminal behaviours.

Rebecca said:

"From the father's perspective, there was a clear deterioration in (his son's) behaviours with a move towards criminal behaviours. There is no real acceptance from (him) of the risks to which he was exposing himself."

Boy is suffering emotionally, his lawyers say

But in a counterargument, Deirdre Fottrell KC, a lawyer representing the boy in court, said there was clear evidence he was suffering emotionally due to the relocation from the UK to Africa.

The lawyer said:

"The steps that this boy, not yet 14, has taken to try and remedy the awful situation he finds himself in are extreme. There is clear evidence that he is being harmed emotionally, psychologically and possibly physically in the environment in which he has been placed.

"It is extraordinary that his parents would consider it fair or appropriate to leave him in such an environment. The likely effect (of returning home) does not include being stabbed, shot or other dramatic outcomes that his parents fear based on their views of gang membership - (the boy's) evidence that he is not in any gang is categorical."

The case was adjourned to continue at a later date.

