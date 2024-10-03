Zenith Bank has apologised to customers for the service disruption that affected Internet banking transactions.

The financial institution assured customers that progress had been made and service had been restored

Zenith Bank is one of the biggest banks in Nigeria and has, over the years, been regarded as one of the best

Zenith Bank, one of Nigeria's top financial institutions, has announced the restoration of its electronic services after recent IT infrastructure upgrades temporarily disrupted its network.

In a message posted on Thursday, September 3, 2024, the bank apologised for the service disruptions experienced across its e-channels during the upgrade period.

The bank clarified that the glitches resulted from routine information and technology maintenance, which is essential for optimising delivery.

Zenith Bank emphasised commitment to ensuring 100% uptime, stating that it takes this responsibility “very personally” and continuously allocates resources to maintain uninterrupted service availability.

In the statement, the bank expressed its sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused to customers during the upgrade process, highlighting that the information technology enhancements are designed to improve the quality of servi

The message reads in part:

"We sincerely apologize for the recent service disruptions you experienced on our banking channels. These disruptions were due to an Information Technology upgrade aimed at enhancing the quality of service we provide.

"We have made significant progress with the upgrade, and you can now conveniently perform transactions using your Zenith Bank Debit Card, the Zenith Bank Mobile App, the Zenith Bank Internet Banking Platform, or through Zenith Agents nationwide via Agent Banking. You can also visit any of our branches nationwide to carry out your transactions.

"For any inquiries, please contact Zenith Direct at +234 201 278 7000, 0700ZENITHBANK, 0904 085 7000, or via email at Zenithdirect@zenithbank.com. Thank you for banking with us."

