A Nigerian lady is equipping herself with relevant skills that would enable her to be a 'hot cake' in the labour market

Blessed Sarah has started learning data analysis, an important skill that could enable her to land a lucrative job

Blessed said she was making progress in her data analysis studies, and she showed a project she had handled

A lady eager to land a lucrative job has started equipping herself with relevant skills.

Blessed Sarah, who also calls herself the Tech Girl, is learning data analysis.

The lady is learning data analysis to be relevant in the 21st-century job market. Photo credit: TikTok/Blessed Sarah.

Blessed said she was making tremendous progress in her bid to become highly competent in data analysis.

The exciting thing is that Blessed said she was learning data analysis and working on projects simultaneously.

Blessed said the reason she was working and learning was because practice makes one perfect in the field of data analysis.

She showed her followers one of the projects she was working on.

How much do data analysts earn in Nigeria?

According to online sources, data analysis is one of the most lucrative skills.

Glassdoor, a website that curates information about jobs, said data analysts in Nigeria earn as high as N272k per month.

It says:

"The estimated total pay for a Data Analyst is NGN 272,292 per month in the Nigeria area, with an average salary of NGN 250,000 per month. These numbers represent the median, which is the midpoint of the ranges from our proprietary Total Pay Estimate model and based on salaries collected from our users. The estimated additional pay is NGN 22,292 per month. Additional pay could include cash bonus, commission, tips, and profit sharing."

Reactions as lady starts learning data analysis skill

@E said:

"I just got accepted into data analysis on Alx…class starts 13 Jan, I’m actually nervous. Wish me luck guys!"

@Prime_Analysis said:

"You started learning with SQL?"

@Prince_Wills said:

"Can one learn data analysis with YouTube or online?"

@kash_kasLFC said:

"Please how did you get a job in data analytics."

Nigerian man rejects job offer

In a related story, a Nigerian man said he rejected a lecturing job offered to him recently due to the monthly salary.

The man, Israel Obinna Ugwu, said the salary was pegged at N97,000, an amount he suggested was small.

The man said he calculated the amount he would be spending on transportation monthly, and it was N70,000.

