A Nigerian man shared good job opportunities for people willing to work in the UK tech sector and earn good pay

Toyyib Adewale Adelodun said the job opportunity is for a backend engineer who would be working with Monzo, UK

Toyyib said the job comes with a visa sponsorship for the selected person and also shared the website for people to apply

A man posted a job opportunity for people who wish to travel to the UK and work in the tech sector.

The job is for a backend engineer willing to work with Monzo, a UK-based firm.

The job opportunity exists at Monzo, UK. Photo credit: X/Toyyib Adewale Adelodun and Getty Images/Bloomberg/Aaron Foster.

The tech job opportunity was shared by Toyyib Adewale Adelodun who lives in the UK.

Toyyib wrote:

"Backend engineer. Up to £105,000/year with visa sponsorship and relocation. Are you sure you don't like coding?"

Backend engineer needed by UK firm

A check on Monzo's website shows that the job comes with visa sponsorship.

The yearly salary of the backend engineer would be between £75,000 and £105,000 (N159 million to 223 million) plus stock options.

The company says:

"This role is all about collaborating across disciplines to test hypotheses and make a difference to customers. As a product backend engineer you’ll work in a squad alongside product managers, marketers, user researchers, designers, mobile engineers, web engineers, data analysts, business analysts, writers and more!"

As regards those applying outside the UK, Monzo says it could help with relocation arrangements.

It says:

"We can help you relocate to the UK."

Why tech jobs are lucrative

Speaking to Legit.ng on the job, Toyyib, who works with Lemfy UK, says it is possible for those living in Nigeria to apply for jobs abroad.

His words:

"Yes! The internet has made it possible for anyone living anywhere to apply for both remote opportunities and opportunities that require relocation. A young brother from Iran recently landed a role with former UK Dragon Steven Bartlett. In today world, opportunities are surplus for skilled people. "

Toyyib said tech roles are increasingly lucrative as long as the prospects possess the required skills.

He said:

"The top 5 biggest companies in the world by market cap are tech companies. Apple, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon and Google. There are many more like Tesla, SalesForce, Meta and all. These companies are at the forefront of the technology we use now and are moving into the world of AI, Machine Learning, etc. Anyone who is skilled in tech (Front end, back end, full stack, product, tech sales etc), will see opportunities to earn and grow their careers."

Those interested can apply on the Monzo website.

See the post below:

