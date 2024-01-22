A man posted a good job opportunity for professional data scientists who are willing to work remotely as data analysts

The data analysis job opportunity opened at Metaschool, and the company disclosed that the salary is highly competitive

Speaking to Legit.ng, Ibukun Amosu, a tech expert, said one would usually need a degree in computer science or mathematics to fit into such roles

A man shared a good job opportunity for data scientists who want to work remotely.

The remote job opportunity was shared on X by Ibukun Amosu, who said the company is looking for a data analyst.

The data analyst job at Metaschool offers a competitive salary. Photo credit: Ibukun Amosu and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

Ibukun said Metaschool is looking to hire a data scientist/data analyst who is curious and thrives at the intersection of data, technology, and creative problem-solving.

Metaschool is a tech company that makes Web3 education accessible, according to information on the company's website.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The data analyst job at Metaschool has some perks, such as a competitive salary, generous equity, health insurance, paid time off, workstation allowance, tech subscription, and working with an amazing team.

Working remotely as a data analyst

Speaking to Legit.ng, , a tech expert at The Intern Place, said such jobs are for trained data scientists who usually have a degree in mathematics, computer science, finance, statistics and economics.

His words:

"Several universities are offering bachelor's or master's degrees in data analysis, data science, and business analytics. A higher degree will definitely open up new opportunities for you. Getting foundational knowledge via self-study or boot camp and building technical skills can prepare you ahead and likely get a job before pursuing an educational degree.

"A data analyst's job is to review raw data to identify key insights and ways the data can be used to solve real problems. They first collect the data from different sources, organize them, and interpret statistical information to make decisions. They communicate findings to stakeholders using data visualization tools."

Ibukun said an application for the job can be submitted through the Metaschool website.

See the job post below:

Empathic listening job on Fiverr

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady shared an online job that can pay N88k per hour.

According to the lady, the job is called empathic listening, and it is available on Fiverr.

Many people who saw the job opportunity said they were good listeners and that they were interested.

Source: Legit.ng