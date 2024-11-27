A man has expressed excitement about the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) Ltd commencing its crude oil processing

According to Femi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer for the state-owned oil company, truck loading would commence on November 26

Sharing a video of the refinery in operation, a man highlighted eight ways it would benefit the country and Nigerians at large

Following reports that the Port Harcourt Refinery has commenced crude oil processing, a man has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the development.

He listed eight implications of the refinery for the country and its citizenry.

He said the naira would appreciate. Photo Credit: @woye1

Source: Twitter

In a tweet on X, the man, @woye1, posted a short clip of the refinery and claimed that petrol importation is gradually phasing out.

In his opinion, the naira would appreciate, the premium motor spirit (PMS) would reduce, inflation would decrease, and by-products for the manufacturing sector would be available.

@woye1 further stated that it would lead to booms in the real estate market, restaurants and lounges and would create more jobs.

It is noteworthy that the views expressed in this article are solely the X user's.

Reactions trail Port Harcourt Refinery revitalisation

@Palermo_seun said:

"How long will it take to role out petrol and diesel to the public? I also heard that FG is planning to hand it over to a private company. How long will all of these take? Nigerians don't just want to hear good news, we want to feel it."

@ObasIyayi said:

"Una go just dey happy 4 rubbish, is this supposed to be a thing of celebration, go to the trenches and see people suffering, what happened to the refinery before lol a country with so much diversed natural resources yet the citizens wallow in abject poverty, appalling I must say."

@Maxajee said:

"God bless PBAT for starting and finishing the Port Harcourt refinery, something his predecessor failed to do in 8 years.

"T-Gain to the rescue."

@lanrehussain said:

"God bless Nigeria. Let us revive as much of what wasted under faux privatization by OBJ/Atiku."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had mentioned those involved in revitalising the Port Harcourt Refinery.

NNPC says forces undermining Port Harcourt Refinery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the NNPC Ltd had alleged forces were undermining the Port Harcourt Refinery.

In a statement, the national oil company expressed gratitude to Nigerians for supporting the refinery's successful restart. However, it cautioned against what it described as "unfounded claims" by certain individuals alleging that the refinery was not operational, Punch reported.

In the statement, NNPC also explained how to use crack C5 from Indorama Petrochemicals in its petrol production process. The company explained that blending is a standard global refinery practice to meet required fuel specifications.

Source: Legit.ng