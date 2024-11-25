A first-class graduate of Biochemistry, Favour Ebere, celebrated her graduation from the University of Benin

She shared photos from her convocation day on Facebook as she opened up on her tough experiences in school

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and applauded her for her academic achievement

A lady who studied Biochemistry, Favour Ebere, emerged as a first-class graduate from the University of Benin.

She opened up about her tough experience as an undergraduate.

The lady also shared photos from her convocation day in a Facebook post.

She recounted how she came to UNIBEN without knowing anybody but graduated with a family.

Her words:

"Yesterday, I successfully bagged a degree in biochemistry from the most prestigious University of Benin. We all know how tough Uniben can be, now imagine studying biochemistry there. I came to uniben without knowing anyone, but today I graduated with a family. There were days I felt unmotivated, and tired, but I kept on keeping on.

“I only planned to graduate with a good result, but I came out with more than I wished for. All I can say is that I'm thankful for the experience. Thankful for the meaningful connections I made along the way.”

Reactions as lady bags first class in biochemistry.

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.

Iheanacho Somma said:

“Big congratulations Ada. I’m super proud of you. Keep the good work up.”

Chinyere Okafor said:

“Our God is too much, congratulations baby girl.”

Karen Chizorom said:

“Excellence in Academics. Congratulations!”

