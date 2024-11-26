A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with a fellow passenger who boarded a tricycle with her five children

According to the lady, the woman tried to make her daughter sit on her laps without asking for permission

However, she immediately warned them against that and even though it annoyed the mother, she didn't care

A Nigerian lady recently shared a distressing encounter she had with a fellow female passenger on a tricycle.

She narrated her experience via the X app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of comments from netizens.

Lady shares distressing experience in keke napep

The lady identified as @raquelnotnyce on X recounted how she boarded a tricycle only to be joined by a woman with five children.

The woman attempted to have her daughter sit on the lady's lap without seeking permission, sparking a swift and firm response.

Following her stern reaction, the woman looked at her with an angry face, but she didn't care about her annoyance.

In her words:

"I boarded keke, and this woman had 5 children and wanted to pay for just one seat. The next thing she told her daughter to sit on my legs without even asking me. The way I blurted, don't sit on my leg, please. She stared at me with so much anger, but who cares?"

Reactions trail lady's experience in keke

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences.

Someoneemman said:

"As you should. Their entitlement is too much. And the worst part is that other passengers would side with them over you. I hate this with passion."

Kriste said:

"This happened to me during NYSC. I was in a keke and there was traffic. That's how a woman put her son on my laps that I should carry him and go front. I removed him from my body so fast. She was confused. Luckily the traffic started moving and the keke drove away."

Moonpie commented:

"When I pay for my kid to sit in public transport, I get a lot of side eye and why small pikin go dy sidon. Very foolish thing."

Phoebe added:

"I remember when I was going back to school I carried a passengers child all the way from Abuja till I got down in Ife."

Lady in trouble after carrying passenger's baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that there was pandemonium at a bus park after a baby fell off the hands of a young lady who tried to help a mother.

The mother had begged a fellow bus passenger to help her carry her baby when the tragic incident happened.

