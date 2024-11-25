Bishop TD Jakes of the Potter's House Church suffered an apparent health emergency during a sermon in his church

Bishop TD Jakes suffered an apparent health emergency on stage while delivering a sermon.

The founder of the Potter's House Church in Dallas was rounding up his sermon when the incident happened.

Bishop TD Jakes is in stable condition, according to his family. Photo credit: X/TD Jakes.

In a video trending online, the popular man of God slightly lowered his mic, suggesting his hands may have been weak.

Aides and other people in the church rushed to the stage, surrounded him, and gave him a helping hand.

Meanwhile, the Potter's House Church has released a statement concerning the incident.

According to the church, Bishop Jakes was attended to by medical professionals, and he was in a stable condition.

The reads:

"During today's service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message. Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers."

CBS News reports that Bishop Jakes's daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts and her husband, Toure Roberts, gave updates on Instagram.

Toure Roberts wrote:

"Obviously today could have been a tragic day but it wasn't; by the mercy of God, by the grace of God, Bishop is doing well he's recovering well, he's under medical care, he's strong. We're trying to get him to sit down, he's the strong Bishop that we know, but we really can't thank you enough for your prayers.

Sarah Jakes Roberts said:

"I'm so grateful that he's already beginning to improve. It's a reminder that even going into this holiday season, we need to love on the people who you hold near and dear and just take the time to be grateful for all the people God's given you."

Watch the video below:

