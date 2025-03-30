A rich Nigerian man with a net worth of N100m has reportedly lost his wealth to betting addiction and needs help

The story was shared on X by an advocate against betting addiction who had a conversation with the man

Many people wondered what addiction would make a man lose his entire wealth to an uncertain venture

A Nigerian man who has been creating awareness against betting addiction has shared a story he received in his DM.

In an X post on Saturday, March 29, the man shared the touching account of a man who lost his wealth to betting.

The man says he borrowed N600k from his girlfriend.

Losing money to betting

According to a screenshot from his (@john322226) DM, the man sold his five plots of land worth over N50m and sunk the sum into betting.

So far, the man had lost 100m to his addiction and presently could barely survive to eat. Aside from his land, he also sold a hostel he built.

The man stated that he had tried many times to stop, but he could not help himself. A sum of N600k he borrowed from his girlfriend to feed was also lost to the same venture.

The man says he wants to stop betting. Photo source: LordHenriVoton

Plots of land sold

He admitted that he needed help stopping the need to bet. To corroborate his story, he shared screenshots of his betting dashboard.

Many people who read the man's heartbreaking story wondered why he went deep into the addiction if he already had N100m.

Read the post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@obinna_ogbaja said:

"The best advice I can give to this person is Join a powerful and prayerful church, so u can be totally deliver from this addiction If not u might stop betting for a month or 2 once huge money comes into ur hand boom you will see urself returning back to betting."

@JamesBa45680824 said:

"Addiction get grade sha, if I get 100m for aza you no go even see me near betting. This is why you need to be financially smart. Learn about money management. I gamble alot too but my highest stake is 100 and 50 ,no be say I no get millions for aza but u am gamble? Hell."

@Godswill__CfC said:

"Na virtual finish this guy money, nobody go tell me anything."

@lordilord808 said:

"Them chop me 100 cedis then I Dey want cry, someone too lose ¢1 million cedi."

@smart002_ said:

"Omo! This is serious o. Na why I don't like those punters that show off there stakes on bet. Those millions stake they post make some people to believe you can actually stake that high. Betting twitter can ruin someone's life!"

@leebtc01 said:

"You go see another person story, u go first fold ur own keep one side. $7000 wey I loose last year 2024, I'm still basking in regrets till now."

