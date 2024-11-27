A Nigerian mother has lamented bitterly online over the struggles of navigating motherhood and hustling

According to the woman, she has been taking her child from one place to another and spending huge cash on caregivers

A Nigerian mother living in the UK has shared a video detailing her struggles with balancing motherhood and making ends meet.

In her emotional post, she revealed the challenges she has been facing in caring for her child while navigating the demands of daily life.

Mum laments over balancing motherhood and livelihood

The mother, who shared her story on TikTok under the handle @akins_babe, expressed her exhaustion and frustration with the difficulties of raising a child in a foreign country.

She revealed that she had to constantly transport her child to different locations, incurring huge expenses for childcare services.

The financial strain was evident, as she mentioned the hefty cost of £40 (N85k) for just three days of care.

In her words:

"Taking my child from one place to another in this UK is not something I pray for but we gats hustle to pay the bills. Getting tired. I miss my mummy. Paying £40 for three days."

Reactions as mum in UK laments

The TikTok video sparked a wave of sympathy and support from social media users, who offered words of encouragement and advice in the comments section.

Many viewers could relate to her struggles and shared their experiences of navigating the challenges of motherhood.

@Zayzay said:

"Why am I seeing this when I just decided to quit working night because of childcare, I am loosing my mind mummies I can’t function well, baby js just 1 and can’t take eyes off him during the day."

@Hawlarmi said:

"I pay £50 a day, the minder comes to my house. I dnt need to wake my 1 year old up. And my 5 years old join them by 4pm after school. That’s the only saving grace I have."

@OMOLARA said:

"I’m paying 40£ per day o,waking her up 5am in the morning Imagine paying that amount 4times in a week and they don’t give permanent night in my trust.My husband can only work during the day."

@HIFEDAYOR2 said:

"I’m literally crying every day knowing that I will be back to work soon and I will have to leave him with a stranger.My baby is the kind that do everything little by little, he feed every 30 minute."

@OMOTENIOLA added:

"At the end of the day,we all just need ourselves. I am in Coventry to help any sister in need."

@Omowunmi said:

'The Lord is our strength ooo. You’re not alone. I just got sacked because of it."

@nurseidress added:

"Yours is cheap oo I pay 25p daily and I always felt bad waking her so early dropping her with a stranger."

