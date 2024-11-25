UNIBEN: Man Who Bagged Degree in Engineering Says It Took Him 9 Years to Graduate
A man who studied Engineering, Arnold Umole, celebrated as he successfully graduated from the University of Benin.
Arnold opened up about how long it took him to attain his bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Benin.
The young man shared photos from his convocation day in a post on his X page (@ArnoldUmole).
In one of the photos, Arnold's mother was seen happily placing the graduation cap on her son's head.
He said he had taken nine years to get the degree, and he congratulated himself on his latest achievement.
"Highest ever recorded": CGPA of Unilorin female student in Biomedical Engineering department trends
Arnold said:
“Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng). It only took 9 years but we're here. Congratulations Arnold.”
See the post below:
Reactions as man becomes Engineering graduate
Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@iyobosahenry said:
"Big congratulations Gee."
@SymplyTaiwo said:
"Congratulations Arnold. So proud of you."
@iamchukks said:
"Congratulations. See the smile on mummy's face."
@MoyosoreOjo5 said:
"Na 9years you call only. Omo…"
@pheracious said:
"Congratulations. I love the second and last slide."
@charleenonny said:
"Congratulations. Uniben don bend you."
Graduate writes letter to late colleague
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Chemistry Education graduate of the University of Benin wrote an open letter to her late colleague.
The lady also dedicated her certificate to her late friend, who impacted her educational journey at UNIBEN.
Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and reacted to her open letter to her late friend.
