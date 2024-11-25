A graduate of Engineering, Arnold Umole, celebrated his graduation from the University of Benin

He shared photos from his convocation day on X as he opened up on how long it took him to graduate from school

Many who came across the post congratulated the man and applauded him for his academic achievement

A man who studied Engineering, Arnold Umole, celebrated as he successfully graduated from the University of Benin.

Arnold opened up about how long it took him to attain his bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Benin.

Man shares convocation photos with his mum. Photo: @ArnoldUmole

Source: Twitter

The young man shared photos from his convocation day in a post on his X page (@ArnoldUmole).

In one of the photos, Arnold's mother was seen happily placing the graduation cap on her son's head.

He said he had taken nine years to get the degree, and he congratulated himself on his latest achievement.

Arnold said:

“Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng). It only took 9 years but we're here. Congratulations Arnold.”

See the post below:

Reactions as man becomes Engineering graduate

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@iyobosahenry said:

"Big congratulations Gee."

@SymplyTaiwo said:

"Congratulations Arnold. So proud of you."

@iamchukks said:

"Congratulations. See the smile on mummy's face."

@MoyosoreOjo5 said:

"Na 9years you call only. Omo…"

@pheracious said:

"Congratulations. I love the second and last slide."

@charleenonny said:

"Congratulations. Uniben don bend you."

