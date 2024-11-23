A pretty lady and her husband graduated from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and shared lovely photos

A Nigerian lady and her husband wowed netizens with their convocation photos.

The couple graduated from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and celebrated their convocation with their kids.

The video shared by @rhies_kreation showed the lady as a fresher in UNIBEN.

She said that she didn't leave UNIBEN with only a degree but also with a family.

Couple take convocation photos with their kids

The video showed the couple in their UNIBEN convocation gowns.

It also featured photos of her convocation with her husband and two children.

She said:

“I left UNIBEN not only with a degree but a family of my own. Congratulations to me and my husband.”

Reactions as lady and husband graduate from UNIBEN

Many who came across the post celebrated the couple and hailed them on their marriage.

@Chituru || Virtual Assistant said:

“Same uniben wey I go? Okay na.”

@Limmah said:

“Na you win am pass. Congratulations.”

@uria said:

“Congratulations my people. much love.”

@Esther Amaka said:

“I thought she meant friends. This is beautiful. Congratulations to y'all.”

@Oghenefejiro of God said:

“Nah you win pass ooo, congratulations oo.”

@Debbie said:

“True true na Bachelor's degree some of us come find for this School. Congratulations btw.”

