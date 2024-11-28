A young Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with netizens on social media after graduating from school

In a video, the graduate of the University of Benin recounted how she passed through challenges in school but conquered

Massive reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A young Nigerian lady has publicly celebrated her graduation from the University of Benin after years of studying.

The new graduate took to the internet to share her elation, recounting the numerous challenges she overcame during her time at university.

Graduate mocks those who trolled her

In a video, the graduate known on TikTok as @hair_vendor_ajah, emphasised her resilience and determination to succeed.

She humorously mocked those who had doubted her ability to succeed, sticking out her tongue in a playful fire back.

"POV: You saw shege and still conquered. It was tough but I was tougher," she captioned the video.

Reactions as graduate celebrates academic feat

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, attracting lots of congratulatory messages from well-wishers.

Netizens praised the young lady's perseverance and dedication to her studies, hailing her as an inspiration to others.

@B1G_ELAH said:

"Its the way dis uniben student are preaching abt shege. I just gain admission o. Congrats."

@Africa said:

"Congratulations. En be like say some professor's and lecture wanted your down fall."

@Abigail said:

"Omo this girl turn the song to Igbo song. Congratulations my love."

@THE KING'S DAUGHTER said:

"I tap into this grace I will not die prematurely and I'll graduate with flying colours and happiness."

@Faith Favour said:

"I can't wait for January to come lemme sign out. Ekpoma want kill me. Keg of water #300."

@Dove said:

"Congratulations baby girl. Omo to go school no easy at all. We the class of 2024 can’t forget dis memorable journey of thousand years."

@aisyqueen added:

"Congratulations. I just gained admission into uniben, I pray for grace to finish well."

Lady graduates from Covenant University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady became a university graduate after overcoming the challenges she faced in school.

The lady said she studied at Covenant University for five years after which she got her bachelor's degree.

