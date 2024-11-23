A young lady has shared an emotional video showing how she wiped sadness away from her mother's face

According to the lady, her mother got depressed after her father's passing and she did her best to elevate her spirit again

The kind daughter also gave gratitude to her partner, a white man, who came to her family's aid and even built a house for them

A heartwarming video has surfaced online, showing a young lady's dedication to her mother's well-being.

Following the loss of her husband, the woman had descended into depression, leaving her daughter determined to lift her spirits.

Girl praises oyinbo partner for generosity

The video, shared by @ognexttoGod on TikTok, chronicled the mother's transformation from a state of despair to one of joy.

The daughter's relentless effort to care for her mother and restore her happiness was nothing short of amazing.

She had invited her mother to live with her, providing a supportive environment that fostered healing and growth.

The daughter's partner, who she affectionately referred to as her "sponsor," had also played a significant role in the family's life.

He had generously provided for them, even going so far as to build a beautiful house for the family.

This act of kindness brought joy to the mother, who had been longing to return to her village.

The daughter narrated:

"My mother became depressed after my father passed. I invited her to live with me instead of accommodating friends. Told her I was going to make her smile again and I kept to that promise. Your smile is all I need to see.

"My sponsor Nappi thanks for all you do. We lost our family house in the village and she also wanted to go home. Told him my worries and he said princess I might not be a billionaire but I will always be a smile on your face.

"Your worries affect me too. I'm only happy when you're happy. He gifted this beautiful house to my family. Nappi na talk and do. My mum because happy again. I'm here to care for the wife my late father married for me (referring to her mother). Cooking in our new house. I became the first young girl to build in her community."

Reactions trail lady's shares touching story

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Britney~B said:

"May God continue to bless you and Nappi abundantly. U are a great daughter."

@Pytt_bee said:

"She is so happy. Your children will also make you happy."

@Zinzu said:

"Poverty can make you old immediately. God bless you Nappi."

@joanna Johnnie said:

"Awwww live long momma but that 1st picture I been think say na ur papa tie gele?"

@Wholesale Jewelry,box,props said:

"Omo this is my plan for my dad too bcoz he went into depression when he lost everything he had but now he’s missing. I pray God bring him back home."

@God’s Selfie said:

"Fathers, brothers abeg try make money o make una daughters or sisters no follow una papa age because of poverty."

@JeebsAfrique Arcade said:

"One daughter like a million daughters, sisterhood is proud of you. Na pikin you be."

@Deprince added:

"Suffering is a disease I swear. Look at how mama transformed. Live long mama. I pray may God bless anyone that stands as a pillar in any family to lift the others."

