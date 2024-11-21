A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the kind gesture of her brother's classmates who visited her family's house

According to her, her brother skipped school for the first time and his classmates visited to check up on him

While sharing the post, the lady wished she had people like her brother's friends who would also look after her

A touching display of love unfolded recently when a group of Nigerian students paid a surprise visit to their ailing classmate's home.

The kind gesture, captured on video, warmed the hearts of many users who came across the video on TikTok.

Students pay visit to sick classmate Photo credit: @emeraldfavy2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady emotional over gesture of brother's classmates

Posted by @emeraldfavy2 on TikTok, the clip showed the students, dressed in their school uniforms, arriving at their classmate's house after school hours.

The video captured the genuine concern and care etched on their faces as they gathered around their sick classmate.

According to the poster, her younger brother had missed school for the first time due to illness, prompting his classmates to take it upon themselves to check on him.

The visit was not just a courtesy call as the students also offered prayers for their friend's speedy recovery.

The heartfelt gesture touched the boy's sister who expressed envy for her brother's strong support network.

She longed for similar relationships in her life, reiterating the importance of meaningful connections.

In her words:

"POV: My kid bro was sick and skipped school for the first time. His classmates flooded our house after school just to check up on him. They went further by even praying for him. If only I’ve people looking out for me like that."

Reactions as students visit sick classmate

TikTok users praised their empathy, kindness, and love displayed in the video.

@Chinedu said:

"Your brother na leader for school, make una dey give am respect for house."

@OLOWO_EKODC reacted:

"MVP of the class if e no come school principal go know cause everywhere go silent."

@De Bbie Yo II said:

"My class mate & I do this back then for anyone who miss school, it's so good to see something like that again."

@Dibịa Anya Nzu said:

"When I was in primary that was one how we used to do it then, good old days but now student don't do all those things now and maybe life have changed."

@Popstar said:

"Be like na the boy dey ball them for school. Odogwu miss school for a day them go check on am."

@Favour reacted:

"Na me be this. Once I nor come school like this everywhere go quiet na once teachers take day no say I nor come school I day make noise die."

@DÉÑÌ added:

"What I loved about secondary and primary school. Had a hot water accident when I was in jss3 and bro the crowd that showed up."

Watch the video below:

Students spend time at beach together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that students from the University of Lagos, commonly known as UNILAG, recently shared their delightful beach outing.

In a captivating video, the students documented their fun-filled day at the beach, capturing moments of joy and relaxation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng