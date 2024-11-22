A Nigerian lady was emotional as she announced her return to Nigeria after five years of being away

She returned to Nigeria for her father's funeral and expressed sadness that he won't be home to receive her as old times

She posted a video showing how she took a flight to Nigeria and when she broke down in tears upon arriving home

A lady, @mhiz_anna_bella, has returned to Nigeria for her father's funeral after five years of living overseas.

Via TikTok, the lady documented her return to Nigeria and the emotional moment she got home.

Her father had passed away. Photo Credit: @mhiz_anna_bella

Source: TikTok

She admitted how heartbreaking it is that her father did not welcome her home as he did in the past because he is no more.

Speaking about the effect of death on a person, @mhiz_anna_bella noted that it changes one's personality, brain chemistry, mind, soul and capacity for everyday activities forever.

She added that death also changes how one views the world and desires. She wrote:

"Going back home after 5 years and not able to hug my dad hurts so much 😭😭😭.. He was always home to welcome me whenever i visited.

"It still baffles me that when someone you love dies that people expect you to be the same person we were before. You are expected to go back to the same job, the same routine, the same personality, with the same priorities and perspectives.

"But the truth is that death changes every cell in your body, mind, and soul forever. It changes your personality, brain chemistry, your capacity for everyday activities, your needs, how you view the world and other people, and what you want from life."

Watch her touching video below:

People sympathise with the lady

$Juuddy$ said:

"Sorry dear take heart."

Misspeps🫦🦋 said:

"God knws I never heal from the death of my father."

Goodnews Miracle said:

"Sorry for ur lose just have to take heart may God strengthen u nd heal ur broken hrt."

weyinmi said:

"The Lord will restore all that u have lost dear,u mother shall become a better father to you pls be strong dear."

Milly-millions said:

"Death of a loved one really changes alot🥺🥺 stay strong asa."as

