A Nigerian lady has earned the admiration of netizens after showing off the house she built for her parents.

She shared the video via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views and comments.

Lady shows off house built for parents

Posted by @uchenancy84 on TikTok, the clip revealed a portable bungalow that she built to appreciate her parents.

In the caption, she expressed her desire to do even more for them if her financial situation improved.

"Congratulations to my parents. If big money come I will do big one. Make una manage this for now," she said.

Reactions as lady builds bungalow for parents

The video garnered massive attention on TikTok, with many taking to the comments section to praise the daughter's kind gesture.

@onyinye said:

"God bless, you have really try. God will prosper you."

@chiomalove668 stated:

"God bless you more and more I tap grace from you."

@chiderasamson said:

"Congratulations bro mansion coming soon."

@Capricorn goddess said:

"God will continue to bless u."

@Kingz Bankz Bullionz said:

"God bless you as you remember them your own kids will remember you."

@Maya said:

"Women winning the sisterhood is proud of you a win for you is a win for all. Congratulations big money will come."

@Emeka Uche said:

"Big one is coming you hav done well. Congratulations."

@CENT said:

"As long as life dey, definitely you wil do a bigger one than dis. Congrats. E no easy."

@Evangelist Pc added:

"A very big congratulations."

