Wigwe University, founded by the late CEO of Access Bank Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, has been on the lips of many even before it kickstarted academic operations on October 17

The school, which is situated in Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA in Rivers state, is arguably the most expensive tertiary institution in Nigeria

In this article, Legit.ng revisits the experiences of three people after they entered Wigwe University

On Thursday, November 14, Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Ikwerre, in Rivers state, had its maiden matriculation for its pioneer students.

However, before then, some people had entered the beautiful and costly university and shared their experiences through videos and write-ups on social media.

Wigwe University matriculated its pioneer students on November 14. Photo Credit: Timeless King, Wigwe University

Source: Facebook

For some, it was a magnificent sight to behold, while others had emotional experiences about the school founded by the late Herbert Wigwe.

Legit.ng spotlights some experiences which were shared online.

1. Man almost collapsed after visiting Wigwe University

In an emotional-laden post on Facebook, a man named Timeless King said he almost collapsed and wept after he visited Wigwe University.

King, who still mourns Herbert Wigwe's demise, said his heart was filled with grief as he walked around the university. A part of his Facebook post read:

"...I was greatly pained, "why Herbert?" I queried myself as though I had the answer but I didn't yet I asked and queried again and again, "Where are you Herbert?"

"I almost shouted, and then I realized it may seem awkward, then grief seized me again like a prisoner. I forgot I haven't eaten from morning till about 4pm. I said to myself that I have to leave the campus immediately before I cry out loud and people would begin to wonder what it's all about."

2. Man amazed by Wigwe University's night view

A man, Victor E Chukwuigwe, gave netizens a sneak peek into the amazing night view of Wigwe University.

The man had entered the school ahead of its matriculation date and made a video at night. The clip he posted on Facebook thrilled people.

Different cars were spotted on the newly-opened campus.

3. Lecturer displays Wigwe University nightlife

An academic, Kingsley Chiwuike Ukaoha, excitedly showcased what Wigwe University looks like at night.

In a video he posted on Facebook on October 27, Kingsley captured the well-lit surroundings of the university. His video caught people's attention.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Wigwe University student was excited as she met her school's founder's daughter, Tochi Wigwe.

Lady's observation about Wigwe University opening ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared a sad observation about the Wigwe University opening ceremony

In a Facebook post on October 18, Jennifer shared a picture of respected dignitaries seated at the occasion. Jennifer observed some empty seats at the occasion and lamented that the reverse would have been the case if Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO, had been alive.

She opined that Herbert, the founder of Wigwe University, would have shut down the ceremony. She took a cue from his tragic death to make a prayer.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng