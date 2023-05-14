A video shared on social media captures the moment a Nigerian man celebrated the birthday of his dog named Baron

In the viral video, the young man alongside his friends sprayed wads of cash on the dog and it reacted in excitement

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many noting that dogs also deserve to be celebrated

A Nigerian man went the extra mile to celebrate his dog, Baron, as it clocked a new age.

In a video shared on TikTok by @doktorskidon, the dog's owner alongside his friends sprayed wads of naira notes on the dog.

The animal was dressed in cute dog wear and a chain as it danced in the middle of the living room with so much excitement.

Some netizens who watched the video clip on TikTok wished to be the dog while others praised the loyalty of dogs.

"Sometimes a thank you is not enough but until I think of a way to fully make it up to you, this will have to do", the dog owner wrote.

Social media reactions

@mickeyoflagos said:

"I knew I made the right decision when I used my school fee to buy data."

@hopepray30 wrote:

"This is why u don’t have to ask who is the celebrant when u go to any party to chop rice costs if u ask u might lose ur appetite."

@ammybaby002 reacted:

"Abeg na the celebrant go drive the car. I'm just asking for a friend. Make no body touch my comment oo."

@jenny123link said:

"Chai God dey for heaven common blessing I no see, na Dog now dey collect rubbers, If human being don make you vex God, change me to jaman shepherd."

@starboy19900 said:

"Happy birthday cutie. Animals are more loving, caring, loyal and adorable than many fake friends around us animals don't fake love."

Oyinbo lady holds lavish celebration for her dog

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white lady recently took to Twitter to share photos from the birthday celebration of her dog. The little dog turned two and the lady decided to Mark it's second birthday in a grand style at home.

After organising the venue of the event, the lady posed for photos with her pet and subsequently shared the photos on Twitter. Sharing the photos, she said: "My baby boy turned two yesterday. Two Infinity and Beyond."

Reacting to the photos, some people insisted that the celebration was too much for a dog. Gabriel Ngansi said: "Having a bday party for a dog like it’s a human is crazy."

