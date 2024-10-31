A man at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, in Rivers State, has made a never-seen video of the prestigious school's night life

Wigwe University kickstarted its academic operations on October 17 and welcomed its first set of students and academics

The man's clip of the university, built by the late Access Bank Plc CEO, Herbert Wigwe, has stirred reactions online

A rare video showing the night life at Wigwe University, located in Isiokpo, Rivers State, has caused a stir on social media.

The clip was released on Facebook by Victor E Chukwuigwe, who was on the varsity premises at night.

The man showed Wigwe University's night life. Photo Credit: Wigwe University, Victor E Chukwuigwe

In a Facebook post on October 20, the man wrote:

"To the glory of God This is wIGWE UNIVERSITY ln isiokpo life 🙏."

Victor videoed the well-lit environment of the university. Legit.ng observed that various cars were parked on campus. The environment was well-lit with working street poles.

Some young folks believed to be students were seen in different areas of the clip. Victor thought Wigwe University's night life was beautiful.

People react to the man's video

Cherish Egbochi said:

"So beautiful."

Chiwe Peter's said:

"This is beautiful."

Idorenyine Moses said:

"You still leave in our heart."

Sammy Lee said:

"Congratulations to Wigwe University, may this institution bring forth leaders who embody the spirit of fearlessness!"

Aleru Spiff said:

"The campus you are showing here is not in Omueke please."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an excited lecturer had shared a video showing Wigwe University's night life.

Man weeps after visiting Wigwe University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man said he wept and almost collapsed after visiting Wigwe University.

King, in a Facebook post, said he remembered the late founder of the university, Herbert Wigwe, who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on February 9. He imagined what the school's opening ceremony would have been like if Herbert was present and almost questioned God.

"...As I walked round I remembered Herbert my brother and what the day would have been like if he was present at the opening ceremony of the school he envisioned to be one of the best in the world and best in Africa.

"I almost questioned God but quickly realized He cannot be queried, He is unquestionable and also wiser than what we can ever think or imagine or even envisage as humans...," he wrote.

