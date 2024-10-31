A Nigerian lecturer has given people a sneak peek into the well-lit night life at Wigwe University, Isiokpo in Rivers state

The Nigerian academic made a video of Wigwe University environment at night and excited many people

Wigwe University is the most expensive university in Nigeria and was built by the late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe

Wigwe University is trending again on social media after it kicked off academic operations, with new students and lecturers excited about the new school.

A Nigerian lecturer, Kingsley Chiwuike Ukaoha, got netizens talking after releasing a video he made at the institution at night.

Posting the clip via Facebook on October 27, the Nigerian academic wrote:

"Night life at Wigwe University Isiokpo, Nigeria."

In the short clip, Kingsley captured his well-lit surroundings inside Wigwe University. He also took pictures.

People were impressed by Wigwe University night life.

People hail Wigwe University's lecturer

Uyi Omorogiukpon said:

"Professor of Enjoyment.😊👍🏿."

Obakpolor Osazuwa said:

"Wow, beautiful. Nice one prof, congratulations more more wins."

Tobechukwu Marchie said:

"Awesome 😊 how do they generate their electricity."

Odion Okiri said:

"Greetings to you Prof."

Ima Ero said:

"I'm glad you're enjoying your new station Prof! No doubting you'll leave your mark as usual."

Odinovba Kelvin Edebiri said:

"That's pretty cool."

Charles L C Osazee said:

"Master na enjoyment you dey oo. Carry on."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Wigwe University student also shared never-seen parts of the school.

Student shows Wigwe University's buildings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a proud new student displayed some buildings inside Wigwe University.

The lady shared her joy after gaining admission into the school famed for its beauty. Her joy knew no bounds and she recorded a video of some parts of the school and posted online. The lady, Itell, showed many parts of the school, such as the open environment and the hostels.

When asked how much it costs to be a student at the school, the lady said the cheapest school fees at Wigwe University are N9.6 million. Wigwe University was founded by the late Access Bank CEO, Herbet Wigwe, and it recently commenced admission and academic activities.

