Pioneer students of Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Ikwerre in Rivers State, have fast settled into their well-structured varsity and are enjoying the beautiful environment

Wigwe University has released a video of some students of the school built by the late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, sitting in a circle as they enjoyed a saxophonist playing

The university said it is dedicated to nurturing young talents and creating a vibrant environment to help them excel

Some Wigwe University students were captured enjoying their varsity's night life and well-lit environment.

A video of the students enjoying a saxophonist at night was posted on the university's Facebook page on November 8.

The students sat in a circle as they enjoyed their university's night life. Photo Credit: Wigwe University, X/@HerbertOWigwe

Source: Facebook

In the short clip, the students sat on the ground in a circle, with a saxophonist in their midst.

The saxophonist played the popular Hallelujah song and was joined by the students seconds later as they sang aloud.

Wigwe University seeks to nurture talented students

Commenting on the clip, Wigwe University expressed its dedication to nurturing young talents and creating a vibrant environment to help them excel and reach their highest potential. The school wrote on Facebook:

"Wigwe University is dedicated to nurturing young talents and creating a vibrant environment where every student can excel and reach their highest potential.

"Here, bold aspirations thrive, and fearless innovators emerge.

"Discover the future leaders at Wigwe University!"

Reactions trail video of Wigwe University students

Hajia Monica said:

"Love this 💕."

Inemesit Akpan said:

"Beautiful! The saxophone music adds such a lovely touch to this vibrant environment!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that different cars were spotted as a man showed what Wigwe University looks like at night.

Man in tears after visiting Wigwe University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man said he wept and almost collapsed after visiting Wigwe University.

King, in a Facebook post, said he remembered the late founder of the university, Herbert Wigwe, who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on February 9. He imagined what the school's opening ceremony would have been like if Herbert was present and almost questioned God. He wrote:

"...As I walked round I remembered Herbert my brother and what the day would have been like if he was present at the opening ceremony of the school he envisioned to be one of the best in the world and best in Africa.

"I almost questioned God but quickly realized He cannot be queried, He is unquestionable and also wiser than what we can ever think or imagine or even envisage as humans..."

Source: Legit.ng