At the maiden matriculation ceremony of Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Ikwerre in Rivers State, students were overjoyed to meet the school founder's daughter, Tochi Wigwe

A man has released pictures of his daughter and other students posing excitedly with Tochi Wigwe at the ceremony

On November 14, the school built by the late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe matriculated over 100 students

Tochi Wigwe, the daughter of the late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe, graced Wigwe University's matriculation, and students could not get enough of her.

Students excitedly took turns to take pictures with Tochi, who was more than willing to grant their requests and share in their joy.

The students took pictures with the Wigwe University founder's daughter. Photo Credit: Jima Nwogu, Wigwe University

Source: Facebook

A father of one of the pioneer matriculated students, Jima Nwogu, took to Facebook to share pictures of his daughter, Okase, and other students with Tochi. Jima wrote:

"Okase and other students of WIGWE UNIVERSITY with Tochi Wigwe, daughter of the Late Herbert Herbert Wigwe."

Okase and other matriculating students wore matriculation gowns as they posed with Tochi. People celebrated Jima's daughter.

Netizens celebrate the new Wigwe University student

Onyiaobari Okochi said:

"Congratulations 🎉."

Stellaiyk Adele said:

"Congratulations 👏👏🍾🥂🎉.

"Dearie 🥰💕."

Stanley Edos Lyobosa Edos said:

"Congratulations daughter of Zion."

Aken Osaroluji Abbey said:

"Congratulations Okase."

Faith Okaru Okeoghene said:

"Congratulations to her."

Eyitemi Smart said:

"Congratulations many more parties ahead blessings upon you!!!"

More stories on Wigwe University are below:

Students take pictures with Herbert Wigwe's daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that students had taken pictures with Herbert Wigwe's daughter.

In a TikTok photo post shared by @sesmama.0, the excited student shared photos she and other students took with the school's founder's daughter, Tochi Wigwe. The student posted the photos and hailed the pretty lady in her speech during the matriculation ceremony. The post was captioned:

"The daughter of our founder soo fine. Your speech motivated me. Thanks ma’am. Matriculation ceremony attended by Miss Tochi Wigwe.”

Source: Legit.ng