Wigwe University Student Excited as She Meets Late Access Bank CEO's Daughter at Matriculation
- At the maiden matriculation ceremony of Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Ikwerre in Rivers State, students were overjoyed to meet the school founder's daughter, Tochi Wigwe
- A man has released pictures of his daughter and other students posing excitedly with Tochi Wigwe at the ceremony
- On November 14, the school built by the late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe matriculated over 100 students
Tochi Wigwe, the daughter of the late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe, graced Wigwe University's matriculation, and students could not get enough of her.
Students excitedly took turns to take pictures with Tochi, who was more than willing to grant their requests and share in their joy.
A father of one of the pioneer matriculated students, Jima Nwogu, took to Facebook to share pictures of his daughter, Okase, and other students with Tochi. Jima wrote:
"Okase and other students of WIGWE UNIVERSITY with Tochi Wigwe, daughter of the Late Herbert Herbert Wigwe."
Okase and other matriculating students wore matriculation gowns as they posed with Tochi. People celebrated Jima's daughter.
Netizens celebrate the new Wigwe University student
Onyiaobari Okochi said:
"Congratulations 🎉."
Stellaiyk Adele said:
"Congratulations 👏👏🍾🥂🎉.
"Dearie 🥰💕."
Stanley Edos Lyobosa Edos said:
"Congratulations daughter of Zion."
Aken Osaroluji Abbey said:
"Congratulations Okase."
Faith Okaru Okeoghene said:
"Congratulations to her."
Eyitemi Smart said:
"Congratulations many more parties ahead blessings upon you!!!"
