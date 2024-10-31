Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers state, had its opening ceremony on Thursday, October 17, as it welcomed its first set of students

Amid the buzz and excitement that greeted the ceremony, a lady pointed people's attention to something worrying she observed

Wigwe University kickstarted its academic operations over 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe

A Nigerian lady, Jennifer Aaron, has lamented a development she observed at Wigwe University's opening ceremony.

In a Facebook post on October 18, Jennifer shared a picture of respected dignitaries seated at the occasion.

She was saddened by the development. Photo Credit: Jennifer Aaron, Wigwe University

Source: Facebook

Jennifer observed some empty seats at the occasion and lamented that the reverse would have been the case if Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO, had been alive.

She opined that Herbert, the founder of Wigwe University, would have shut down the ceremony. She took a cue from his tragic death to make a prayer. Jennifer wrote:

"It was the Opening ceremony of Wigwe University. But the seats were empty. If Herbert was alive you know this would have been a shutdown in Isiokpo and Rivers state at large.

"When it is time for our names to be written in the book of Gold.. May we not die!"

People react to her observation

Angel D Laff Comedian said:

"Life lessons."

Chikezie Jack said:

"The Invitation was not opened to Everyone."

Ezekwem Vinnie Isoma said:

"If na protest that place for don full na."

Okah Francis Chinedu said:

"It is unfortunate."

Vincent Macvin Joseph said:

"School were civil servants no fit attend, make politicians and their colleagues go feel up the space."

Chihurumnanya George said:

"Kai.

"May we not be found wanting on our celebration morning."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lecturer had showcased Wigwe University's beautiful night life.

Wigwe University staff shares messages from founder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wigwe University staff had revealed the rare messages they got from the school's late founder, Herbert Wigwe.

They jumped on a trend, sharing memories of the late banker who established Wigwe University, Isiokpo. In a video posted on the school's TikTok handle, staff took turns sharing comments Herbert once made. Mostly, they were comments of motivation made by the late banker to encourage staff at the school to work hard to achieve his great vision.

Sharing one of the things the late banker said, one of the staff noted that he wanted a unique school. The video also showed that Herbert Wigwe was a playful person who interacted with his staff as they all remembered him talking to them and what he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng