A Nigerian man visited Wigwe University, Isiokpo, in Rivers State and was overwhelmed with emotions

The man said he remembered the university's founder, the late Herbert Wigwe, and almost questioned God

He mentioned that he spoke with Wigwe University's Registrar, Mr. Iheka Wabali, and Prof. Immaculata I.C. Nwokoro, who is the school's Director of General Studies and Student Affairs

A man, Timeless King, has shared his experience after visiting the newly opened Wigwe University in Isiokpo, Rivers State.

King shared pictures of the school's entrance and some new students and parents he captured on the premises.

Timeless King said he almost questioned God.



Man emotional after visiting Wigwe University

King, in a Facebook post, said he remembered the late founder of the university, Herbert Wigwe, who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on February 9.

He imagined what the school's opening ceremony would have been like if Herbert was present and almost questioned God.

"...As I walked round I remembered Herbert my brother and what the day would have been like if he was present at the opening ceremony of the school he envisioned to be one of the best in the world and best in Africa.

"I almost questioned God but quickly realized He cannot be queried, He is unquestionable and also wiser than what we can ever think or imagine or even envisage as humans.

"However, it also dawned on me that whatever we own on earth are just temporary. They are for the time being, they won't last for long much less forever....," he wrote.

King noted that he was so filled with grief and pain that he almost collapsed thinking about Herbert.

"I almost collapsed because my heart was filled with pains, anguish and regrets but amidst that I moved on pretending to be fine or that all was well when it actually wasn't. Tears began to trickle down but the glasses I wore didn't let people notice.

I was greatly pained, "why Herbert?" I queried myself as though I had the answer but I didn't yet I asked and queried again and again, "Where are you Herbert?"

"I almost shouted, and then I realized it may seem awkward, then grief seized me again like a prisoner. I forgot I haven't eaten from morning till about 4pm. I said to myself that I have to leave the campus immediately before I cry out loud and people would begin to wonder what it's all about."

Before he left Wigwe University, King said he interacted with the school's Director of General Studies and Student Affairs, Prof Immaculata I.C. Nwokoro and Mr. Iheka Wabali, the registrar.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an excited lecturer had displayed Wigwe University's beautiful night life.

Wigwe University's opening ceremony observation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared a sad observation she made about Wigwe University's opening ceremony.

In a Facebook post on October 18, Jennifer shared a picture of respected dignitaries seated at the occasion.

Jennifer observed some empty seats at the occasion and lamented that the reverse would have been the case if Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO, had been alive.

