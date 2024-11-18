A young lady schooling at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Ikwerre in Rivers State has given people a tour of her hostel

The student proudly videoed her beautiful hostel room, kitchenand other parts of the costly structure

Wigwe University is a private institution that was built by Herbert Wigwe, the late CEO of Access Bank

A Wigwe University female student, @sesmama.0, has gushed over the state of the accommodation at her school.

The young lady, who was one of the pioneer students recently matriculated into the varsity, threw a shade at other universities.

She displayed her hostel room, kitchen and toilet. Photo Credit: @sesmama.0, X/@HerbertOWigwe

Showcasing her fine university accommodation on TikTok, she wrote:

"Other universities go think say our hostel na hotel."

In the 16-second video, @sesmama.0 captured her hostel room, kitchen, toilet and other areas. Her video has amassed over 112k views at the time of this report.

Watch her video below:

Video of Wigwe University hostel elicits reactions

Klos said:

"Enjoy yr uni make I enjoy my lodge n still pimp it how I want."

Ethel said:

"Give this uni 10years from now all this things go change dem go renovate am comot all the kitchen."

Favourite🕯️💔 said:

"Run if u no get 20million for your school fees ooooo me self way dey d community no fit apple."

Nmoney💲💰 said:

"It's suppose to be like this na After I paid how much I'm not expecting less."

AYOOLA said:

"Thought it was hospital when I saw the first clip."

Olarewaju said:

"@Olarewaju: I’m in Wigwe University but I no dey sleep for this type hostel where you get your own host."

pecky Ava tml 001 said:

"Which of the hotels 😂😂😂😂 cos I no get.... how e take resemble hotel?"

Source: Legit.ng