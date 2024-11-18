Wigwe University Student Flaunts Hostel, Kitchen and Toilet of School Built by Late Access Bank CEO
- A young lady schooling at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Ikwerre in Rivers State has given people a tour of her hostel
- The student proudly videoed her beautiful hostel room, kitchenand other parts of the costly structure
- Wigwe University is a private institution that was built by Herbert Wigwe, the late CEO of Access Bank
A Wigwe University female student, @sesmama.0, has gushed over the state of the accommodation at her school.
The young lady, who was one of the pioneer students recently matriculated into the varsity, threw a shade at other universities.
Showcasing her fine university accommodation on TikTok, she wrote:
"Other universities go think say our hostel na hotel."
In the 16-second video, @sesmama.0 captured her hostel room, kitchen, toilet and other areas. Her video has amassed over 112k views at the time of this report.
Watch her video below:
Video of Wigwe University hostel elicits reactions
Klos said:
"Enjoy yr uni make I enjoy my lodge n still pimp it how I want."
Ethel said:
"Give this uni 10years from now all this things go change dem go renovate am comot all the kitchen."
Favourite🕯️💔 said:
"Run if u no get 20million for your school fees ooooo me self way dey d community no fit apple."
Nmoney💲💰 said:
"It's suppose to be like this na After I paid how much I'm not expecting less."
AYOOLA said:
"Thought it was hospital when I saw the first clip."
Olarewaju said:
"@Olarewaju: I’m in Wigwe University but I no dey sleep for this type hostel where you get your own host."
pecky Ava tml 001 said:
"Which of the hotels 😂😂😂😂 cos I no get.... how e take resemble hotel?"
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an excited lecturer had displayed the beautiful nightlife of Wigwe University.
Beautiful buildings at Wigwe University
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video had shown the beautiful buildings at Wigwe University.
Located in Isiokpo, Rivers State, the school has a beautiful infrastructure that has attracted the attention of netizens. Ikwere Media posted some of the structures in the school on TikTok.
The size of the land and the scenery have made some Nigerians compare Wigwe University to Ivy League universities such as Harvard and Oxford. However, some people who saw the amount charged as school fees at Wigwe University contended that the school was meant only for the children of the rich.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng