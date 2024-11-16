A Nigerian woman, Miyat Musty, who sought financial help to boost her husband's business has in an interview with Legit.ng's Shalom Ankrah talked about the progress made so far.

Musty, a graduate of mass communication and mother of two, said her cry for help was totally worth it.

Baker's wife seeks more funds to boost husband's business Photo credit: @mustaphaadeyemi/X.

Source: Twitter

Kind-hearted Nigerians made financial donations

In a viral post, Mustapha Adeyemi, known on X as Miyat Musty, had solicited financial help for her husband's bakery business, explaining that the economic situation in Nigeria and the hike in prices greatly affected their business negatively.

Musty pleaded with kind-hearted Nigerians to come to her family's aid in any way they can.

In an update, the graduate of mass communication revealed that Nigerians greatly came to her aid and her cry for help was not in vain.

In her words:

"The business has been on hold, still working on the new place. Yes there has been progress since I sought for help on social media some kind hearted people has donated to us. The donation has pushed us some steps further in d project. Yes it was totally worth it there are a lots of kind and generous people on social media."

Baker's wife shares motivation for supporting husband

When asked why she was so keen on going the extra mile to seek help on behalf of her husband, the supportive woman listed the attributes of her husband.

According to her, her husband's kind, trustworthy and faithful nature made her do whatever she could to make him happy.

She noted that her husband will never resort to doing anything illegal to make money so she had to cry out for financial help on X.

"My husband is a kind, hardworking trustworthy, cheerful and faithful man, who will never involve himself in anything illegal so the least I can do as a wife is to be supportive," she said.

Baker's wife shares husband's reaction to tweet

Speaking on her husband's reaction to her viral tweet soliciting funds online, the mother of two noted that her husband was glad that she made them move.

However, he complained about letting the situation bother her so much since he believed it was his responsibility as a man to care for his family.

In her words:

"Of course he was appreciative, even though he said I was not supposed to be bothered about him it was his responsibility to make sure we are fine. So I shouldn't let the situation at hand bother me."

Supportive wife appeals for more funds

Conclusively, Miyat appealed for more funds from the public to still push the business to a good level.

According to her, they still need more money to get the bakery running and drive visibility for their business.

Also, they desire to package the brand and make it more worthy and satisfying for people who patronise them.

Musty emphasised her decision to keep on being supportive to her husband and prayed that well-meaning Nigerians come to her aid.

In her words:

"We still need more financial help to get the new bakery running and more visibility to our business. Our product is very nice, we just need money to package our brand."

Woman seeks financial help in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Adetemi, shared a video calling out for help in the UK as she revealed that she turned into a beggar abroad.

Adetemi said she now depended on alms people on the street give her before she can feed and have basic provisions like soap.

