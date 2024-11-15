A Nigerian lady who packs dirts for a living has shared an emotional video narrating how she began the job

According to the hardworking lady, her brother had died because her family could not afford N7,000 for his treatment

In a desperate bid to alleviate poverty from her family, she began the 'hustle' and has since bought a house and two cars from the proceeds

A Nigerian lady's inspiring journey from poverty to prosperity has captured the hearts of many online.

Her emotional testimony confirmed the dignity of labour and the eventual benefits of working hard to earn a living.

Lady who packs dirts shares emotional story

Sharing a touching video on TikTok, @lovematthew_1 stood proudly atop a heap of dirt, revealing her source of income.

She recounted how the tragic loss of her only brother, who succumbed to poverty-driven circumstances, sparked her decision to break the cycle.

Seven years ago, her family's inability to afford a mere N7,000 for her brother's treatment led to his untimely passing.

This devastating event left her mother struggling with high blood pressure, fueling her resolve to create a better life for herself and her family.

Undeterred by societal expectations, she embarked on an unorthodox career path, embracing physical laboratory to support her family.

Through sheer hard work and dedication, she transformed her circumstances, building a house for her mother and acquiring two cars.

In her words:

"This is my own company. This is my oil city. Where I make my own money. I want to advise Nigerian youths. There is dignity in labour. Seven years ago, I lost my only brother. My mother gave birth to five children, four girls and a boy. My brother died because of poverty and his death gave my mother high blood pressure that we're still struggling with.

"There is dignity in labour. Work hard and do not be ashamed of what you do. Don't let anybody make you feel bad about what you do. This is where I make my own money. This place might look dirty to you but it is where I make money. My brother died because we could not afford N7,000. After his death, I decided to work hard like a man. There is nothing I cannot do with my hands. God has really blessed me. With this job, I have built a house for my mother and I have bought two cars as a young girl."

Reactions trail video of lady who packs dirts

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to her touching story.

@Iwuchukwu Ray Arman said:

"Nigerian ladies will choose Saidaboj as a role model instead of this Champ."

@goldberg362 said:

"Some people even work harder than you but still haven't made it ok success is success not hard work make una rest with motivation."

@DE EMPEROR said:

"Please wear hand gloves and noses mask, heart diseases are real. I love your hustle spirit,you are a great woman."

@Cross Money said:

"Omo. No be small oil well ooo na money full for there ooo, that's my family business in PH but am Lagos doing what I don't know,I go think it's time for me to go back to PH."

@firstladyj649 reacted:

"I am proud of you my sister, may God bless you more and you will not labour in vain for another to take your place, you really build my faith not to give up no matter what."

@Kezima Ajabi Omomimi added:

"Scrap business is the best am into it the business pay a lot don't look down on anyone who do scrap business oo."

