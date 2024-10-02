A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking post soliciting financial help for her husband's bakery business

According to her, the economic situation in Nigeria and the hike in prices greatly affected their business negatively

The thoughtful wife pleaded with kind-hearted Nigerians to come to her family's aid in any way they can

A Nigerian lady's emotional appeal for financial assistance has touched netizens who lamented over the struggles faced by small business owners in the country.

She narrated her family's situation in a heartbreaking tweet which quickly went viral on the platform.

Caring wife seeks financial help Photo credit: @MiyqrmustyQBX/X, Luke Dray/ Getty Images. Depicted man in bakery has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Lady appeals for funds for bakery business

MiyqrmustyQBX shared a post on X, detailing her family's plight.

Her husband's bakery business, once thriving, had been severely impacted by Nigeria's economic downturn and soaring prices.

Despite initial success, the venture struggled to compete with larger competitors and cope with dwindling sales.

The couple's decision to relocate to a less saturated market, prompted by advice from relatives, offered a glimmer of hope.

With partial financial support from her parents, they embarked on renovating an abandoned property and acquiring essential equipment.

However, the path to revival remained fraught with financial challenges and a severe toll on her husband, whose health began to suffer due to stress.

In her words:

"Today 1st of oct I am writing this to solicit for help for my family and also to let this out of my chest bcuz I feel like I am losing my mind and I can't even sleep. Life is tough. This is going to be long but pls kindly read through. I married my husband 4yrs ago, he was Working for a bakery as a sales rep, while applying for other jobs he was able to get a job with chicken republic which required us to relocate to ilorin, kwara state. Where we started life afresh as young couples with our little boy.

"In our quest for more source of income we decide to rent a bakery to start our own bread production business oct 2020 we started our own business in a rented bakery in our area, my husband we go for night shift at his work place and resume to the bakery with me in d morning on days when he his to do morning shift Production would have to be @ night Alhamdulilah business was growing gradually people love our products but due to no financial support we could not upgrade our business.

"Fast forward to early last year my husband had to resign from is work place, pressure from work was Getting high we were lacking workers at our bakery and it was affecting the business, we weighed our options if we could maintain the rate at which we were producing we will be earning more from our business. Plus D workload was getting to much for me, taking care of two kids and managing the business, because my husband could no longer do the night shifts as it was beginning to affect his health due to lack of sleep as ND work load from the office.

"So while he is away during the day I am usually the one over seeing the bakery Activities from production to selling so we concluded that he should resign since the business was doing fine. Few months after my husband resignation from work price of things started to skyrocket and it really affected our business. Customers could no longer buy as cash ND Carry, customers started to owe us we started to owe people we were buying materials from too.

"Sales dropped due to lack of money and over saturation here, bigger competitors begin to use branded nylons to promote their products which made it difficult for us without branded Nylon to sell. Things Started to get hard, people are owing us we are also owing people. Our business is on hold simply because we d not have money to compete with our contemporary. Fast forward to early this year I was being suicidal due to everything going on.

"Last month During the holidays I Visited my parents and explained everything to my parents they have always been our go to people for financial support (I pray God makes way for me and my husband so we can repay them for all of their kindness towards me and my family).

"While I was home my husband called me to tell me he visited his elder sister and he explained our condition to her, ND she advised that we move to their side being a student environment developing fast with fewer bakeries around it will be a good place to start over it sounded good to us Since we had plans of moving to a less saturated place. So I told my parents and my dad promised to raise 3m for us which he had already given us 2m. Presently renovation is ongoing at the abandoned house my sis inlaw ND her husband provided for us, we have also paid part payment For oven, we will also be needing milling machine and generator to power it,we still have a long way to go, without hope from anywhere else. Pls kind people help us. seeing the way my husband is panicking, he his beginning to hv high BP which is not good for him.

"It really breaks my heart seeing my husband this worried, this man is too hardworking, kind, God-fearing to be going through all of this and it beginning to affect me to bcuz I am the only support system my husband has pls guys I need help. If u ever come across this I am a wife and mum of 2 Dat loves her family genuinely and I am soliciting 4 help 4 my family help us bring our dreams to life. These are random pics of us at our former bakery ND video of the new place. pls kindly help retweet and tag kind hearted people my helper might be on ur tl."

Reactions as lady seeks financial help

The post sparked reactions from Nigerians who lamented over the difficulties faced by small businesses in Nigeria's turbulent economy.

Onyi Baby said:

"Sorry to ask, this abandoned house you are renovating, was it given as lease or gift, cuz this is a whole lot. Why can't you use the funds you have to rent a space, then the funds been contributed can go into equipments and materials. This building will take a whole lot."

Mijesty wrote:

"God bless you & your husband, it’s so obvious he is putting in so much effort for the family. I can’t contribute much but I can repost cause I know how things are really bad now."

Bobinrin commented:

"Allah will send help and I want you to know that no matter how much people contribute or help you get you and your husband need to add stick to your leg,you know there are a lot of competitors in this business.if I share you my experience. Allah will bless you and your husband."

Sulaimon Olani commented:

"I pray Almighty Allah assists you. This is quite emotional to read for me. My father was a baker. I really really understand the struggle & what you've been going through perfectly. Pls hold on and be strong. Fa'ina ma Al-usri yusroh. May God touch d hearts of people to assist U."

Girl seeks financial help to secure admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl, Eche Mercy, was on the verge of losing her admission to pursue a career in medicine and surgery.

In a sad post on Facebook, Mercy opened up about her challenges and sought help from kind netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng