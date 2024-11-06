A man has displayed the message a woman sent him after she mistook him for the embattled Equatorial Guinea financial crime boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga

He lamented the development, saying some people have reached out to him offering advice and others preaching

Baltasar is an Equatorial Guinea official found with over 300 tapes of his secret affairs with women, many of whom are wives to notable people in the country

A man, identified as Evangelist Edo Baba on Facebook, has cried out over the effect of using the trending Baltasar Engonga's picture as his display picture.

In a Facebook post, Evangelist Edo Baba shared the message a woman sent him, mistaking him for the viral Baltasar, who was recently arrested after being found with numerous tapes of his affairs with women.

The lady thought he was Baltasar Engonga.

Source: Facebook

The man marvelled that some people actually thought he was Baltasar, adding that people have been offering advice and preaching to him.

What woman sent to "Baltasar parody"

In the released message, the lady sympathised with him, saying the social media buzz about the scandal would soon die down.

She further advised him to leave the country for a while. She struggled to type in sound English. her message read:

"Good morning please take (love emoji).

"Don't think of anything bad it's life take heart my dear you're a man and all this will come to pass within a week and life will go on if anything travel to other country and all can be well."

Social media users react

Agu Nwokocha I. Elekwa said:

"If na me as I d travel, I go still carry camera, who knows what's in the country I'm going to😂."

Joseph Udoh said:

"Our people too dey funny, you go see person weu never chop go dey advice people, chai naija we hail thee."

Henry Ekemezie Nwugo said:

"They love his tool and skills, that's why they eat and refer a friend to enjoy too."

Timi Jekami said:

"Na to change your name remain now be that."

Isi Spike said:

"You sef no get joy, you just accept am."

Segun Vlog said:

"Dont be surprise some of the ladies will be asking you out soon."

Jeffspiration Dele II said:

"He will be under serious threat right now.

"Many people will come for hum.

"Though he has the money to employ the service of a private security."

Man shares why people should pay Baltasar

Baltasar, currently being investigated and has been arrested, was in possession of over 300 tapes of his affairs with numerous women, which have been leaked online.

In a Facebook post, Chigozie said many claim to have a mastery of the law of attraction, but only a few actually do. He said people should pay Baltasar to learn how he mastered attraction instead of wasting money on the business coaches they patronise.

