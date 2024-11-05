A Nigerian mum has cautioned people not to watch any of Baltasar Engonga's leaked tapes with women

Baltasar is an embattled Equatorial Guinea government official who has been arrested after numerous videos of his affairs with women were released online

Speaking on the trending scandal, the Nigerian mum explained why people need to stay away from the clips

Amid the release of numerous bedroom tapes of Equatorial Guinea's official and over 300 women, a Nigerian mum, Ada Ujaligwa, has urged people to stay away from the clips.

Ada Ujaligwa said in a Facebook post that people should stop seeking to watch things that would defile their hearts and souls.

Ada Ujaligwa said the eyes are the window to one's soul. Photo Credit: Ada Ujaligwa, Engonga Baltasar

Source: Facebook

Ada Ujaligwa stated that the eyes are the window to one's soul, and as such, one has to guard them.

She wrote on Facebook:

"Stay away from the videos of knackademus. Stop wanting and seeking to watch things that will defile your heart and soul….

"The eyes are the window to your soul so you must guard your eyes and prevent it from seeing things that will harm your soul📌."

The Baltasar scandal rocking Equatorial Guinea has sparked reactions online among celebrities and influencers.

Ada Ujaligwa's advice stirs reactions

Teenah Obayuwana said:

"Please add more volume, av tried it once, and I regretted it, never will I try it again, anytime I come across something like that, I scroll pass it immediately."

Chigoziri Diamond Duchess Anyaji said:

"God be my helper o.

"I almost slept at Twitter yesterday night 🤣.

"Ife nile neme nebe ahu🙆🙆.

"I saw I hu I saw snake agwo🏃🏃🏃."

Favour Oyinemi Omime-Musa said:

"On point ma,

"Anything that does not edify the mind is a no no."

Welili said:

"But what was he able to tell a married woman that made her open her legs. I can't believe this."

Osas Obilor said:

"Exactly what I told someone."

Joyce Chidinma Adiele said:

"Is not going to defile.

"Na who get spirit if knackademus e go defile em heart."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man named the problem that the leaked tapes saved the embattled Baltasar from.

Man shares observations about Baltasar's leaked tapes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared two intriguing things he noticed about Baltasar's leaked tapes.

The tapes were found during a search of his house and office while he was being investigated for fraud. Sharing his thoughts on the clips on X, Agba John Doe said most of the women knew they were being recorded.

He added that Baltasar did not release the tapes and doubted the economist would be prosecuted for the clips.

