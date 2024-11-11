A Nigerian man has given people what he thinks is a sign to ascertain that one's pastor has seen any of Baltasar Engonga's video

Baltasar, a dismissed Equatorial Guinea financial crime boss, was found with hundreds of tapes of his affairs with different women

In a Facebook post, the man shared what people should look out for during their next service in church

Amid the Baltasar Engonga scandal, a man, Che Oyinatumba, has detailed how people can find out that their pastor has watched the embattled Equatorial Guinea man's clips.

Che said people should look out for the sign during their church service.

He shared a sign to confirm one's pastor watched the trending Baltasar tapes.

Source: Getty Images

In a Facebook post on November 9, Che stated that any pastor who preaches about wives or adultery during church service has seen Baltasar's tapes.

Che added that such a pastor has even seen it over seven times. He wrote:

"If your Pastor or any other Man of God preaches about wives in marriages or against adultery tomorrow, during Church service;

"Know that,

"He or she follow watch that movie from Equatorial Guinea and did so more than 7 times!"

Reactions trail man's comment on Baltasar's clips

Solomon Adeseun said:

"Che Oyinatumba The social media (Facebook) has been a washed with pictures about the man and comments about what happened, to give some fair idea.

"And that's sufficient for some to determine that it's not something that could be watched.

"Really, Paul wrote about some things that happen among unbelievers which he said are too shameful to mention. It doesn't mean that he must have personally watched them to have some idea of such things."

Eldridge Mekawovie said:

"The commentary is all over social media, c'mon!"

Ugochukwu Ezekiel-hanks said:

"And even used the Church WiFi."

Ifenna Okeke said:

"Bifo nko."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mum had warned against watching any of the leaked Baltasar Engonga's tapes.

Lady in Baltasar's leaked tapes cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that one of the ladies in Baltasar Engonga's leaked tapes had cried out.

Nchama alleged that she was deceived and has filed a formal complaint with the National Gendarmerie of Malabo (The Armed Forces of Equatorial Guinea). According to Real Equatorial Guinea, Nchama is the first person to file a formal complaint against Engonga.

The complainant alleged that she refused to be filmed on several occasions but admitted that they recorded some scenes and immediately deleted others.

