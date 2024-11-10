Nigerian relationship blogger Blessing CEO caught the attention of her fans and netizens with her recent post

The controversial act shared lovely photographs of herself with Nollywood icon Pete Edochie in his home

Sharing the pictures online, Blessing revealed that she wanted to get the real story as she shared details of her visit

Nigerian relationship blogger Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, recently shared that she paid a visit to Nollywood legend Pete Edochie at his mansion in the eastern part of Nigeria.

On Instagram, Blessing CEO shared lovely images of herself with the veteran actor.

Blessing CEO shared moments with Pete Edochie in his mansion. Credit: @offcialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

The self-acclaimed love expert disclosed that she wanted to get the real story, prompting the visit.

However, Blessing advised her fans and followers to get set as she prepares to upload her time with Pete Edochie on YouTube.

She wrote:

“OGADAGIDI ..... I wanted the real story so bad so I went to get it .... No be cho cho cho , you get shock absorber???? Rooted and deep in culture.. Subscribe to YouTube. Link on my bio ..I bring premium content..@momentswithblessingceo.”

See her post below:

Blessing CEO spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

princesshycinthaawad:

"If you like hear the real story. Our Queen will never respond to you. She's on her business lane. You go explain tire."

chigeb1:

"So real story about who? Hope is not what I am thinking, but if so be ready for missile wotowoto."

rosy.edward1:

"Yul said FAMILY BUSINESS should be handled behind closed doors. The “legend” should handle that matter behind close doors and not disclose it to be posted on a controversial page. That is an old pic, I will watch it on Vlogs not adding one more view to the monetization effort, not worth it."

mhzizohgee:

"Amebo promax. The Ogadagidi I know will never discuss his son's marriage for clout. You are just chasing content with his pics."

photoduief:

"We woke up one morning and heard he picked a wife. And when someone picked up an ant infested firewood, it is a direct invitation to the lizards."

amble_224:

"Can someone fight grace ????? NO!!!!!! @officialbblessingceo stay away from queen may she do nothing to u people!!! She only told her husband she can’t be numbered 📌 people sef."

blackdiamondhottest:

"He innocently took pictures with u not knowing ur ulterior motives is to use it to peddle ur lies. Chief Pete edochie can never stoop so low discussing his family & children with onu ugba like u 😂😂😂 the picture u took is just so ur concocted series of lies will seem as though it came frm him. If u can lie on a dead woman (bimbo) WHAT CAN U NOT DO!? 🤷🏼‍♂️😂😂😂 we are used to ur rants."

kadie9086:

"You are getting old ma😂😂😂😂😂 or all the single men don't want you again 😂😂😂😂😂no problem you can still look for someone husband like Judy."

Blessing CEO flaunts her home

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing CEO got Nigerians talking after her post on social media.

Blessing took to her official Instagram page to share a video of a beautiful building, stating that it was hers.

While some Nigerians congratulated her on the achievement, others asked if she was truly the owner of the house.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng