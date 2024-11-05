A man has opined that the numerous leaked tapes of embattled Equatorial Guinea's official Engonga Baltasar saved him from a problem

Baltasar is trending online after numerous videos of his affair with over 300 women, some wives of notable people in Equatorial Guinea, were released online

The man's take on Baltasar's leaked tapes sent social media users into a frenzy, with many agreeing with him

Engonga Baltasar's leaked tapes have continued to be a trending topic on social media, with people from all walks of life and nationalities giving their takes on them.

An X influencer, Agba John Doe, said the leaked tapes saved Baltasar from getting into a problem.

He said the leaked tapes saved Engonga Baltasar. Photo Credit: Stefanamer, Facebook/Engonga Baltasar

According to Agba John Doe, the tapes saved him from being falsely accused of sleeping with the women involved. He tweeted:

"The sex tapes saved him from being falsely accused of ra.pe.

"Good night."

His tweet was met with mixed feelings, with many agreeing with his observation.

Baltasar is an embattled Equatorial Guinea official whose tapes showing his affairs with many women, some wives of notable people in his country, were leaked online. Baltasar has been arrested.

Reactions trail man's take on Baltasar's tapes

@FREDelicious1 said:

"This is a very interesting angle here. They could've easily pinned ra.pe on him to contain the shame if those videos weren't consented to.

"Hell hath no fury than a woman scorned."

"Selah!"

@okaforndubest said:

"He might have played smartness by releasing the video by proxy b4 any of the ladies will accuse him of ra.pe. Smart guy!!"

@Trey_Daniel1 said:

"Wait o that's kinda true tho."

@pappyjayfresh said:

"If not, no way he wants to win the case with over 400 women involved."

@loveanswersall said:

"The effects in the kids when they see these all over the media, what was the intention of the security operative that licked the tapes.

"He did not do right by his family, death as a result of suicid3 is being recorded.

"Was there a need to record."

@Collinsbitlordd said:

"He is Just another man who wasn’t able to control and discipline his sexual urges early enough. Money and power amplifies who we are at our core."

@Samuel__szn said:

"First thing i said was “he’s lucky it was a consented video tho, because the story would have been different if no video”.

"It’s well sha."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Catholic priest had reacted to Baltasar's leaked tapes.

Man shares intriguing observations about Baltasar's tapes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared some intriguing things he observed about Baltasar's leaked tapes.

Baltasar has been arrested for allegedly recording sextapes with more than 300 women. The tapes were found during a search of his house and office while he was being investigated for fraud.

Sharing his thoughts on the clips on X, Agba John Doe said most of the women knew they were being recorded.

