As netizens share their hot takes on the Director General, National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, Solomon Buchi joined

Baltasar was arrested for fraud allegations and upon search of his home, his sex tapes were found, which have since gone viral

Solomon noted that a man who could sleep with over 400 men including his brother's wife was capable of murder, among others

Relationship coach Solomon Buchi has shared his opinion on the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, who was accused of sleeping with over 400 women.

The women were said to be wives of his brother, uncle, cousin, president of the country, and other top politicians.

Solomon noted that Baltasar Engonga was capable of murder and was a dangerous man. Some netizens agreed with Buchi.

Other X users stated that Baltasar may not be dangerous and they wondered how many women he must have slept with as a single man.

See Solomon Buchi's tweet below:

Reactions to Solomon Buchi's tweet on Baltasar Engonga

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Solomon Buchi's tweet on Baltasar Engonga below:

@janetfunmi:

"He's loose, and probably on a mission."

@Queenie_2312:

"It’s the fact he filmed each one! The guy is evil."

@iamFmajor:

"It's the audacity for me. Man has no control over his sêxüal urge. If he slept with over 400 women as a married man, how many women did he sleep with before he got married? Disastrous, if you ever think of calculating that."

@ChibuikeMbara:

"You won't tell me those 300 women didn't know the man was having them and other women. A woman that does not know God cannot be trusted."

@obi_of_PH:

"That man fit no get mind to hurt fly oo bro was just piping nothing else abeg."

@ChibunduEunice:

"Only one caught, how many of them remain in the world? 80% men are not sexually disciplined."

@cmaotieno:

"Life is spiritual. He is in great need of deliverance. This is not normal."

Baltasar Engonga: Equatorial Guinea government suspends officials

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Equatorial Guinea government had taken swift action by suspending all officials implicated in a scandal involving over 400 sex tapes.

Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to behavior undermining public trust.

The scandal, involving high-ranking civil servant Baltasar Ebang Engonga, had prompted an urgent response to restore integrity.

