Alex Iwobi has released his new single titled 'Wat's Luv?' and fans have continued to analyse the song

The Nigerian international has taken his music a notch further as he releases his second official song this year

Iwobi says music affords him the chance to escape from the day-to-day life of a footballer, as it will help raise awareness

Nigerian football star Alex Iwobi has released his second single, 'Wat's Luv?', sparking reactions from fans on social media.

Earlier in the year, the Fulham of England star released his first song, 'Don't Shoot', as he delved into the music industry.

In his second track, the 28-year-old detailed a celebration of his African roots with a blend of Afro–swing and rap.

Alex Iwobi has released his second single 'Wat's Luv'.

He has continued to inspire people with his work on and off the football pitch with his musical exploits.

The former Arsenal star featured his very close friend SPKS and up-and-coming artiste MBrown in the new track, SunSport reports.

According to him, music affords him the chance to escape from the day-to-day life of a footballer as it will help raise awareness.

Iwobi said via Standard:

“Music has always been a passion of mine and a way for me to express myself away from football. “Music is a great tool, and I’ve always used it as a productive way to share how I feel."

Fans react to Iwobi's latest song

Netizens have taken to social media to analyse the new track by the Super Eagles midfielder.

@AfcBanks_ wrote on X:

"Just dey thank God say you get another career."

@josh_uglyasf added:

"Great retirement plan. And it’s not nonsense."

@odukoyaisaac replied to his post:

"Well...At least you can leave the super eagles midfield and focus on your music, this is where you’d have our 100% support."

@gbengaday said:

"Alex Iwobi and Memphis depay collabo is what we want next."

Iwobi speaks on Nigerian descent

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iwobi highlighted that winning a major tournament could change how players perceive the Super Eagles.

The Nigerian national team has seen a notable increase in the number of foreign-born players eager to don the green and white.

Many of these players, with roots and ancestral ties to Nigeria, have subtly expressed their desire to represent the Super Eagles

