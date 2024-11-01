UK-based Nigerian Doctor and His Oyinbo Colleagues Dance to Yoruba Song in Viral Video, Many React
- A Nigerian veterinary doctor shared a video of himself and colleagues dancing to a Yoruba song
- The viral video showed the man and his Oyinbo colleagues doing the dance steps to Yinka Ayefele's song
- Many people who came across the video commented on how the foreigners were so interested in the dance challenge
A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom shared a fun video of himself and his colleagues.
The man, a veterinary doctor in the UK, danced with his Oyinbo colleagues while at work.
In the fun video shared by @docboj, the Nigerian man and his Oyinbo colleagues danced to Yinka Ayefele's song.
The Oyinbo medical personnel, in their scrub, participated actively in the energetic dance moves.
He captioned the video:
“When you show your colleagues Nigerian gospel. They’re Naij already.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail UK doctors' dance moves
@Truth be told said:
"It's a shame people are justifying this. This is one of the work ethics that is making Nigeria fail."
@user4543498727390 said:
"Be careful your colleagues at work are not your friend Some of them pretend to be nice In front of you At your back them are Very wicked I speak my experience."
@Lola Arike Odunoye said:
"When did doctors become this playful? The world is getting brighter. Lol."
@dxborahhb said:
"They did soo well."
@Jen said:
"The spraying of the tissue has finished me."
Cynthi said:
"This is how the world should be free with each other, at work, even anywhere we be happy together so that we will be happy with each other.
ADIB said:
"Take care of your health doctors have gone to dance class. I love the vibe."
Nigerian lady in UK gets N4.2m job
In a related story, a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom was excited as she got a job that pays over £2,000 (equivalent to N4.2 million).
She shared an inspiring story about when she used to work as a support worker with less than 1,000 pounds as payment.
People who came across the inspiring story applauded her as they also shared their similar experiences.
Source: Legit.ng
