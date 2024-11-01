A Nigerian veterinary doctor shared a video of himself and colleagues dancing to a Yoruba song

The viral video showed the man and his Oyinbo colleagues doing the dance steps to Yinka Ayefele's song

Many people who came across the video commented on how the foreigners were so interested in the dance challenge

A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom shared a fun video of himself and his colleagues.

The man, a veterinary doctor in the UK, danced with his Oyinbo colleagues while at work.

They danced to Yinka Ayefele's song. Photo: @docboj

Source: TikTok

In the fun video shared by @docboj, the Nigerian man and his Oyinbo colleagues danced to Yinka Ayefele's song.

The Oyinbo medical personnel, in their scrub, participated actively in the energetic dance moves.

He captioned the video:

“When you show your colleagues Nigerian gospel. They’re Naij already.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail UK doctors' dance moves

@Truth be told said:

"It's a shame people are justifying this. This is one of the work ethics that is making Nigeria fail."

@user4543498727390 said:

"Be careful your colleagues at work are not your friend Some of them pretend to be nice In front of you At your back them are Very wicked I speak my experience."

@Lola Arike Odunoye said:

"When did doctors become this playful? The world is getting brighter. Lol."

@dxborahhb said:

"They did soo well."

@Jen said:

"The spraying of the tissue has finished me."

Cynthi said:

"This is how the world should be free with each other, at work, even anywhere we be happy together so that we will be happy with each other.

ADIB said:

"Take care of your health doctors have gone to dance class. I love the vibe."

Source: Legit.ng