Toyota Nigeria Limited has said that it will introduce three electric vehicles into the nation over the next three years in an effort to support the government's green deal program.

Toyota is set to release Toyota Cross, RAV4, and Land Cruiser Prado in Nigeria. Photo Credit: Koiguo, Toyota

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to reporters on Friday at the TNL-organized Toyota Motor Show's first event, Kunle Ade-Ojo, Managing Director, revealed this.

He mentioned the Toyota Cross, RAV4, and Land Cruiser Prado, which will soon be available in Nigeria as hybrid electric vehicles.

Ade-Ojo said,

“By the end of this year, we’ll be introducing our first hybrid electric vehicle, Toyota Cross. Next year, we’ll introduce the RAV4 hybrid. And late next year or early 2026, we would be bringing in the Land Cruiser Prado hybrid,” he stated.

Additionally, he announced that TNL will contribute its extensive network of workshops to assist the federal government's push for the conversion of automobiles to run on compressed natural gas.

“We are almost concluding arrangements with different partners to use our network of workshops for vehicle conversion to CNG-powered.”

The TNL MD mentioned that Toyota sold roughly 1,500 of the approximately 10,000 new cars sold in Nigeria last year.

He added in a Punch report that about 15,000 new cars were expected to be sold in Nigeria this year, and the company is expected to double its output from the previous year.

Speaking with journalists earlier, Ade-Ojo said, “This show is for all Toyota customers and other Nigerians interested in buying Toyota vehicles.

“While we’re still participating in other shows, this solo Toyota Motor Show will enable us to concentrate on our customers’ needs, giving them a view of our range of vehicles and letting them to know other things we can do for them in terms of after-sale service, spare parts availability and body and paint as well as other value-adding services.”

The show, he said, afforded the TNL team an opportunity to have one-on-one interaction with our customers without any distraction; free diagnosis on customers’ vehicles and a test drive, all taking place in a quiet and comfortable environment.

