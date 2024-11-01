A Nigerian lady posted to Bauchi State for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program shared her experience

She shared a video that captured her experience during her one-year stay in the state for her NYSC

Many who came across the video shared similar experiences they had during their service year

A Nigerian lady who just rounded off her National Youth Service Corps program year opened up about her experience.

She revealed that she was posted to Warji Local Government Area in Bauchi State.

Lady show where she lived as corps member. Photo: @realmo_tun

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @realmo_tun, the lady showed her room, place of primary assignment (PPA), and the environment.

She also said she would never return to the place due to her experience.

The lady said:

“Thank you warji LGA, thank you Bauchi state, let’s not meet again, even in my next life.”

Watch the video below:

Reaction trails lady’s NYSC experience

@TheSocialRukayat said:

"Did you teach there? Please make a good story out of your achievement, good work can go unnoticed without proper documentation."

@clifordgina said:

"I’m sorry I can’t stay a day here."

@Oyoyobaby said:

"Honestly I can’t stay. depression will hit me, you really tried."

@Zuleikha said:

"Mehn! I can relate cos I also served in warji and stay in this compound for good three months before i japa"

@Abbey Joyful said:

"You don escape my dear,congratulations."

@C H O N G T A M I said:

"Ok after watching the video till the end I will say I totally understand ur caption."

EYINJU said:

"I give u kudos, no be me and them go stay that environment. u really fought a big battle. favor market IJN."

Read more related stories on NYSC

Corps member builds classrooms for village school

In a related story, Elizabeth Ogunsola became a viral sensation after she donated two classrooms to a village school in Ogun state.

The female corps member built the classroom block at OLG Nursery and Primary School, Egbeda Village, Odeda local government area, Ogun state.

In an interview with Legit.ng, she spoke on the secrets behind her donation, how much she spent on the project, and its impact on society.

Source: Legit.ng