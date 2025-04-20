A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the contents of the package that her European admirer sent to her

In a video posted via TikTok, she unboxed the package at home and showcased all the gifts that were arranged inside

Massive reactions trailed the video on the app as netizens shared their opinions about the gifts with some criticising them

A Nigerian lady sparked reactions online after sharing a video showing gifts sent to her by her European admirer.

The gifts, which included a teddy bear, balloon, cap, and flag with a handwritten note, were met with criticism from online users.

Lady displays gifts from European admirer

The lady, known on TikTok as @skinnymelanie, had initially claimed that the package was worth a huge sum of N50 million, fuelling expectations of something extravagant.

"On my way to go get the N50 million worth pack my European admirer sent me. My Val gift from my European admirer arrived late though," she said.

However, when she unboxed the gifts, many felt that they were underwhelming and didn't match the expected value.

The note on the flag read:

"To my lovely wife-to-be Tina who comes to her new country soon," implying a romantic relationship between the two.

The backlash was sharp, with many users expressing disappointment and questioning the lady's claim about the package's value.

They felt that the gifts were too small, and that the lady's expectations had been raised unnecessarily.

Others criticised her for allegedly exaggerating the worth of the gifts and claiming that they were worth millions of naira.

Reactions as lady unboxes gifts from European admirer

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Worry said:

"He’s European but sending make America great again abi Na client way Dey scam you??"

@Ugegbe mmiri said:

"Would you guys believe that mine sent a ROSE and all the way from florida to Nigeria? It got rotten by the time it got here. Your man is sweet."

@Amarachi said:

"He for just send you the money wey he use ship am sha."

@ᴇɢᴏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏᴠᴇʀ ɢɪʀʟ reacted:

"And you accepted it?"

@stylishcee_ said:

"This must be a prank."

@J said:

"I am looking for a boyfriend abeg, not this country oo. I am 19!!!!"

@Dherbie1 said:

"I’m ashamed on your behalf."

@paw_paw's wife said:

"Eh be like orphanage home donations. God pls forgive me."

@bubblessss70 said:

"Shame wear me action classic."

@𝑒𝑠𝑙𝑖 said:

"Even you sef dey disappointed, you no want talk true."

@Nicole Nonye wrote:

"Person send this package across a whole globe and you no block am."

@Oghenero said:

"Abeg if she don collect the gift make person tag me."

@Isabel King087 said:

"Please what did he use to send you the gift mine has been looking for a way."

@boss236789 said:

"Omo see disappointment he got them from thrift shop with trump campaign cap."

@Nicole said:

"Am i the only one that saw 50 million? because nobody is saying anything about that part and im seriously looking for the 50 million naira worth of items in that package."

@graceessence.ng commented:

"Omo goosebumps of iconic shame just blind me once. “Wife to be” ke. Are you serious?? You wan go suffer for Europe?"

@2wice said:

"Happy for you, half the people yarning dust here haven't ever received a pin from anyone in their life."

@YOUR MOTHER added:

"All the tou wey him don use finish na him dem waybill give u dem take abroad do Una?"

@FAB added:

"This is to show you that whites are not like us. They value every little atom of love and appreciate it too."

Watch the video here:

Source: Legit.ng