A young lady has shared a hilarious video on TikTok showing the kind of fan that her best kept in her room

While sharing the video, the girl jokingly stated that her best friend kept an 'ambulance' at home in the name of a fan

Many social media users who came across the funny video stormed the comments section to react to it

A young lady has left social media users in stitches after sharing a video taunting her best friend.

The clip showed a ridiculously loud fan that her best friend kept in her room, which she likened to an ambulance.

Lady compares best friend's fan to ambulance Photo credit: @simplynath/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Fan makes loud noise in lady's room

Posted by @simplynath, the funny video captured the fan's ear-piercing noise, drawing comparisons to emergency vehicle sirens.

The TikTok user jokingly teased her best friend, Pearl, about the appliance which she couldn't change due to lack of funds.

"POV: God sent you a best friend as broke as you. My best friend kept am ambulance at home in the name of a fan. I am sorry Pearl but I had to do this. I love you," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail fan with loud noise

The TikTok video quickly racked up views and comments, with many users chiming in to share their amusement.

Some shared similar experiences with outdated or noisy household items.

@sky said:

"I be think say you dey watch Xena the warrior princess."

@Regid__Tina said:

"The fan Dey mock Una with awuwuwuwuwuuuuuw."

@Fai-thy said:

"Na through my fan my compound people take dey no say light don come."

@Yourfavoritemidwife stated:

"My own rotate the whole day without blowin air."

@moxinobiggy said:

"The first day I visited my guy he said he don’t like using fan wen the Ac is on,one day I say make I try the fan self omoh I run off am."

@OLAMI said:

"I need bestie that can makes me laugh and forget my problem and makes it looks like we’re in it together."

@8 MÏLLÏØÑ said:

"I was chewing apple with Ma girlfriend in trotro and the mate said: yesss Adam and Eve."

@Dee_Elite wrote:

"The fan noise sounds like the sound “Xena the warrior princess” used to do before she goes into fighting mode."

@Tito odette added:

"I beg the video and comment section don already resolve my anger for today but the important thg na say the fan di blow period."

Watch the video below:

Lady shares sad condition of her fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing the tearful condition of her house after travelling for two weeks.

According to the heartbroken lady, her fan got 'burnt to zero', and smoke and ashes covered the house as a result.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng