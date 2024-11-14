A young lady and her man have inspired a lot of comments on TikTok after they posted their old photo

The old photo showed the man and his wife when they were still young and apparently trying to make it

Now, their lives seem to have become better, and their new transformation photo is trending on TikTok

A lady and her husband are trending after they posted an old photo showing their humble beginning.

The couple started small and worked hard until their lives became better, as shown in their trending post.

The throwback photo inspired a lot of comments. Photo credit: TikTok/@obedient304.

Source: UGC

In the post made by @obedient304, the man and his woman looked like those struggling in the first photo. In the second photo, their lives appeared to have changed as they looked fresher.

More than one thousand people have commented on the photos, with some saying the lady and the man were patient with each other.

The post was captioned:

"Hard work pays."

Reactions as couple share old photo

@hijabgirl said:

"E get as poverty go make you look old and wicked."

@chinweotito60 said:

"I Don scroll tire omo na iron sponge God use scrub una."

@TRUSTED asked:

"You first date hin papa?"

@Mummy JR said:

"If nor be say any small quarrel dat year, I don delete picture. Weting be dis challenge wen I nor fit do. God is great."

@Rellaglitz’N’Fragrance said:

"This is the testament that……….?"

@Elite women clothing said:

"Na your husband head make me believe say na una. Omo praise the lord."

@saints said:

"Ogbeni, after swiping like 5,000 times, no be the same ppl are."

@LERIN said:

"But how this gender take dey know man wey go make am."

@bigbaby_favy01 said:

"Like he was old before he became young? Like make am clear make I see am well well."

Lady shares throwback photo

In a related story, a woman shared a video on TikTok showing her transformation in physical appearance.

The lady was taking part in the 'Esther was broke' viral TikTok challenge, and she shared her throwback video.

The video she posted attracted many reactions after people saw what the lady now looks like after she made money.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng