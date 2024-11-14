A Nigerian man has shared a captivating video showing the premium treatment he gets at his workplace

According to the young man, his office never fails to feed him and other staff for free whenever they're at work

Social media users who came across the interesting video stormed the comments

A video showing the exceptional treatment received by a Nigerian man at his workplace has captured attention online.

The clip revealed the impressive culinary benefits enjoyed by the staff member, courtesy of his employer.

Man enjoys free food at office Photo credit: @ebusstika/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man praises workplace over free food

Shared by @ebusstika on TikTok, the video featured an array of mouth-watering dishes provided free of charge to employees.

The generous and heartfelt gesture was hailed as the "ultimate office perk" by the excited young man.

"POV: Your office doesn't just give you work. They feed you too. The ultimate office perk. Free food," he captioned the video.

Reactions as man enjoys free food at office

Viewers on TikTok were impressed by the company's commitment to employee well-being, flooding the comments section with reactions.

Many expressed admiration for the workplace culture, while others envied the staff's luck.

@MARY reacted:

"Where do you work please. Let me come for internship."

@Comrade Cassava said:

"This is the only type of 9-5 that can keep me working hard for them for years."

@Lah.juu said:

"And I love Access Bank o. Tell HR say I don submit CV."

@JohnnyJax said:

"Okay but shey u dey collect complete salary like this cos I'm scared for you."

@blessed said:

"I just start to chop my own free food last week month end i go do my own."

@shantel said:

"I would haven’t believed this but them dey do am in my ppa too it called breakfast fast here,;I was shock the first day. I was like na so una dey do for here."

@Remy said:

"Pls which office is this, I want to know whether to leave entrepreneur life for corporate."

@Pj Simpson commented:

"How do you send this to your boss without sending this to your boss? na weytin I dey reason like this."

@Adetola added:

"Omo drop location make I submit CV make I quit this one I dey do at least I go dey chop dey stress."

Watch the video below:

Man enjoys free food in restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience at Zaza Bazaar restaurant where he said one can eat many plates of food for free.

With £12 (N6,805.54), he revealed that free tickets for another day's meal will be issued if one can finish four plates in one sitting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng