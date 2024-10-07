A Nigerian lady is celebrating her latest feat as the first graduate in her family as she danced in a cute video

The lady also revealed that she was the first daughter of her family and has now become the first graduate

Many people came across the video celebrating with the lady, while others also prayed to experience the same blessing

A Nigerian lady has celebrated her latest achievement as the first graduate in her family.

The lady also revealed that she was the first daughter in her family.

Nigerian lady celebrates her graduation. Photo credit: @itz.lyzzie

In a cute video shared by @itz.lyzzie on TikTok, the pretty lady was seen celebrating with other people on the road.

She also expressed excitement about her graduation and thanked God for her journey.

The lady said:

“Yeahh i made it am super excited thank you lord.”

Watch the video below:

Reaction as lady graduates

Many people who came across the video celebrated the lady at her graduation.

@Fave said:

"Congratulations to you dear."

@joyida335 said:

"Even if i did not go to school I will keep saying congratulations to all gradurants."

@empresstina51 said:

"Congratulations can't wait to use this sound."

@Abel said:

"The Calm Down. Congratulations. God Is King."

@Adwoa said:

"Congratulations my love."

@Pretty Diana said:

"I tap from your Blessing."

@Naomialachegodwin said:

"congratulations my love."

@RoSediva said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap from your blessings."

Dee bee said:

Wizzy don complete ur steeze i swear"

