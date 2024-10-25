The price of a new diamond gem which Burna Boy used in one of his tooth has surfaced online

In the post, it was stated that the singer used over N400 million in buying the diamond gem which is at a corner of his mouth

The amount sparked reactions among fans in the comment section, who debated how true such an amount can be

Self acclaimed Giant of Africa, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has been seen rocking a new diamond gem on his tooth.

In the post, the singer who is engulfed in a fight with his colleague had the diamond at a copious place in his mouth.

Burna Boy fixes diamond on tooth. Photo credi@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In the post, it was reported that the diamond gem cost $250k, about N400million when converted into Naira.

Burna Boy shows diamond tooth

Also in the online post, the Grammy Award winner flaunted his tooth while he was smiling.

The Last Last crooner had a bowler hat on, which matched the colour of his jacket.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Burna Boy's new tooth

Netizens reacted to the new tooth the singer flaunted in the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@MelaninBB8:

"Way too big."

@Corperemma_001:

"What is wrong with you guys? $250k with today's exchange rate, is above N400m. I choose not to believe it. It's a lie! That gem can't and won't exceed $50k."

@iam_elipun:

"I sure say na Ronami write that caption for that picture."

@Adisa63224192:

"Una go dey lie."

@Magnususdb:

"ODG."

@florishbabyboy:

"Massive."

@JayBig825034:

"Tooth gems cost a Lambo ."

@JeromeFaroye:

"He de always surprised us. Those people go done de run up and down like dat. Una mind no go touch ground."

@Jerome:

"Money too long. Na everything he take senior dem."

Shatta Wale praises Burna Boy, others

Legit.ng had reported that the Ghanain singer had shared his thought about his colleagues in Ghana's entertainment industry, particularly those into music.

In a post on X, he noted that no Ghanaian artist had made the county proud by selling out the O2 Arena.

He mentioned some Nigerian artists who have successfully sold out the venue as fans reacted to the tweet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng