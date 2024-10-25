A Mathematics graduate from the University of Ilorin has announced that he bagged a first class with a 4.96 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)

He shared a screenshot of his grades, alongside lovely photos from his convocation ceremony in Unilorin

His X post was met with applause from netizens who hailed him on his and asked him how he did it

An intelligent man, Shehu Alaba, graduated from the Department of Mathematics at the University of Ilorin with a first class.

He announced his CGPA as 4.96 and added that he got all As in five of eight semesters.

The young man shared the good news on his X page (@ShehuAlaba), as he gave a rundown of his academic successes.

Unilorin First-class Mathematics graduate

The first-class mathematics graduate shared a screenshot of his grades in his post, alongside beautiful photos from his graduation.

He said:

“First Class B. Sc. Mathematics. CGPA of 4.96 out of 5.0. All A’s in 5 out of 8 semesters. Second-best graduating student. Mathematics department and faculty of Physical Science. Thank you @UnilorinNGR. #Unilorin39thconvocation.”

Reactions trail Unilorin first class graduate’s post

@olawealth95 said:

"Eh, God, continue to grant u wisdom, knowledge, and understanding, u too good, u will be great insha Allah."

@SAjeboriogbon said:

"Congrats man. This is beyond special."

@alliendeveloper said:

"Congratulation bro did a lot of mathematics as an undergraduate that departments ain't easy man."

@Fowomola_Saheed said:

"God made book easy for some, kai….Congratulations brother."

@ManigiAbdu168 said:

"How una take dey do am?"

@abubakar_kasum said:

"Omo, Department Mathematics is hot in Unilorin. Big Congratulations Guy."

@OkunolaFaruq said:

"Congratulations...Commendable. 4.97 best graduating, 4.96 second best graduating......You guys are genuises...I pray that you go far in life.....Wao....Wao!!!!!...Excellent."

